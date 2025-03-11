"Her FG% is worse than Bronny" - Fans slam Angel Reese for brutally bricking 6 shots under the rim amid pay disparity concerns 

Angel Reese was under the scanner again during Monday's Unrivaled games between her Rose BC team and Aliyah Boston's Vinyl BC. Reese and Co. won with a dominant 74-46 margin, but the Sky star had a forgettable shooting night. Reese went 5 of 13 from the floor. She missed at least six easy looks at the rim during the game.

The former LSU prospect has been working on her game. It has translated at many levels during Unrivaled but didn't reflect against the Vinyl BC on Monday. Some of Reese's misses were flashbacks of her rookie season with Chicago, where she would do an excellent job of grabbing offensive boards but fail to convert the putbacks and layups.

Multiple X users posted videos of her misses. Here are three clips that show the six bricked attempts:

Fans reacted to these above clips on X, with one user taking a shot at Bronny James and Angel Reese for their inefficiency, saying:

"Her FG % is worse than Bronny"

Another took a jab at Reese demanding a higher salary from the WNBA, saying:

"She isn't even worth $45k a year"

One fan wrote:

"She’s mastered the art of missing to get her own rebound"

One X user joked:

"Do WNBA appear on Shaqtin a Fool?"

Another questioned Reese's prospect as a long-term WNBA player, saying:

"I really don’t know how she’s going to be in the WNBA long term if she doesn’t fix her layup package"

