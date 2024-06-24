"Her phone be in her sock" - Angel Reese teases teammate Brianna Turner over her prompt tweet following Sky's win over Fever

Brianna Turner had a front-row seat to teammate Angel Reese’s spectacular WNBA performance on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. The “Chi Barbie” led the Chicago Sky to an 88-87 come-from-behind win versus Caitlin Clark and Co. Reese had a 25-point, 16-rebound night, including several clutch plays to drag the home team to the finish line.

It didn’t take long after the win before Turner went on X, formerly Twitter, to post this:

“Angel Reese. 25 points, 16 rebounds, but most importantly a Win.

“Make sure the apology is just as loud as the disrespect”

The former LSU star had a hilarious response to the passionately-worded statement:

“breezy had this tweeted before we even got back in the locker room. HER PHONE BE IN HER SOCK IM CONVINCED”

Turner had to push back:

“Ma’am it be in my locker room”

Basketball fans' eyes were at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago for the third meeting between the Sky and the Fever. Indiana won the first two showdowns, including the controversial 91-83 victory a week ago. Reese was blasted by many on social media for her flagrant foul against Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese and her teammates insisted that what happened was a basketball play. For them, the hit against Clark was only accidental as Chicago’s rim protector attempted to block the point guard’s shot. It was only unfortunate that Reese’s hand smacked the side of Clark’s head.

Brianna Turner considered the backlash disrespectful so she wanted an apology from the critics for her teammate.

Brianna Turner has taken a backseat to Angel Reese

Brianna Turner arrived from Phoenix as part of the trade that sent 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper to the Mercury. In Turner’s last four years in “The Valley,” she started in 122 of the 129 games she played. Angel Reese’s arrival ensured she wouldn’t have the same role with the Chicago Sky.

The Sky picked Kamilla Cardoso, who will be the team’s center, No. 3 before grabbing Reese at No. 7. Chicago now had an imposing frontcourt composed of two rookies.

Angel Reese has been Weatherspoon’s starter at power forward the entire season. Brianna Turner has not lined up at tip-off in 11 games for the Sky this season. She played four minutes and did not even attempt one shot while the “Chi Barbie” saw action for 36 minutes in leading Chicago to victory.

Turner seems not to mind playing backup to the feisty rookie. She is even defending Reese from critics despite having a limited role on the team.