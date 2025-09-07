“Her running her mouth is matching her game”: Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl champ defends Angel Reese amid Sky fiasco

Last week, Angel Reese once again made headlines after publicly stating that the Chicago Sky front office badly needs to strengthen the roster for next season. Amidst the variety of opinions towards Reese's comments in the Tribune article, a two-time Super Bowl winner sided with the Sky forward's intended message.

On Saturday's episode of the "Speakeasy" podcast, former NFL running back LeSean "Shady" McCoy defended Reese for calling out the Sky's roster construction. According to McCoy, Reese's work on the hardcourt gave her credibility to speak up on matters like this.

"I love what Angel's doing on the court. She's balling right now," McCoy said on the podcast. "Her running her mouth is matching her game." [Timestamp - 55:55]

Shady, however, made it known that he disagreed with Reese's chosen method of getting her message across.

"My thing with her is, if you feel like that, let your agent tell the team that," McCoy argued. "Why are you putting it out in the press? So your teammates can read it? [Timestamp - 56:05]

McCoy, who won back-to-back Super Bowl games with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, added that Reese's words might have an impact on the Sky's performance on the court.

"Now we're on the court with the girl that you don't think is that good. How are they gonna pass you the ball?" he wondered out loud. [Timestamp - 56:56]

Among the teammates that Reese publicly called out were Courtney Vandersloot, Hailey Van Lith and Rachel Banham. All three take on the role of point guard for the Sky, and as such, McCoy's speculation about on-court dynamics could end up coming true.

"I'm so over all of this s***": Rachel Banham responds to Angel Reese's controversial comments

Interestingly, one of Reese's teammates has delivered a direct response to the Reese situation.

In a piece published by The Mirror US on Saturday, writer Joseph McBride quoted Rachel Banham saying that she has chosen not to engage with the melodrama unfolding in her team.

"I think I just don't really care. I'm so over all of this s***," Banham said as per McBride. "If I was younger, it would have affected me more. But I'm grown and I just don't care."

Though Banham has played off the incendiary comments from Reese, time will tell if the Sky's chemistry will be ultimately affected by this issue.

