"Hold it down Grandma Ash" - Bree Hall, Kamilla Cardoso & other WNBA stars show support to Ashlyn Watkins amid her shocking year off from SC Gamecocks

It's not a good time for South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins. She announced on Instagram on Friday that she won't play during the 2025–26 season.&quot;With everything that's happened this year, I'm going to take some time off to focus on myself, my community, my faith, and my family, so that I can grow as an individual and attempt to master this journey of life.“So many of you have shown me love and encouragement, and because of that, I feel like l owe you a little insight into what's been going on. … way. For now, I'll be cheering on my team and working hard to come back even stronger in the 2026-27 season.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer teammate Bree Hall was among those players who showed their support.“hold it down Grandma Ash! in due time,” Hall wrote accompanied by a love emoji.Bree Hall’s comment/Instagram @aashlyn_Former teammates, Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao also sent in their best regards with a love heart emojis:Kamilla Cardoso’s comment/Instagram @aashyln_Te-Hina Paopao’s comment/Instagram @aashlyn_Ashlyn Watkins suffered a non‑contact left knee injury on Jan. 5 during a game at Mississippi State. She landed awkwardly, which caused her to collapse and clutch her knee.The injury made her miss the rest of the 2024–25 season. She appeared in 14 games and averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.When Ashlyn Watkins was arrested and chargedAs previously mentioned, Ashlyn Watkins has faced legal issues. She was arrested on August 31, 2024, by the University of South Carolina Police at a USC-affiliated apartment complex in Columbia, S.C. She was later charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping after an incident involving another individual.According to reports, Ashlyn Watkins allegedly forcefully grabbed the person’s face and arms and pushed them. Additionally, at one point, she carried the person against their will through a hallway.She was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond. Conditions included no direct or indirect contact with the victim and a requirement to stay at least 1,000 yards away from the victim’s home, school, workplace, and place of worship. However, on November 1, 2024, a judge dismissed all charges against Watkins after she completed a pre-trial intervention (PTI) program. She was reinstated to team activities and returned to practice as of November 8, 2024.