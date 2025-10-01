"Honestly disgusted" - A'ja Wilson fully goes in on Cathy Engelbert's alleged comments exposed by Napheesa Collier

A'ja Wilson expressed her support for Napheesa Collier following her comments about WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Tuesday. Wilson felt disgusted with the alleged remarks made by Engelbert during a private conversation with the Minnesota Lynx star.Speaking to reporters after the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Indiana Fever in Game 5, Wilson was asked about Collier's shocking statement about Engelbert earlier in the day. The reigning four-time MVP agreed with her peer and was happy that someone like her was representing the players.&quot;I had an opportunity to listen to Phee, and I just want to say, I was honestly disgusted by the comments that Cathy made,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;But at the same time, I'm very appreciative that we have people like Phee in our committee of our players' association, representing us, because that's what we're gonna have to continue to make the push to stand on what we believe in. ... I'mma ride with Phee, because she knows, she's a business girlie and she has her own stuff going on. But moving forward, we gotta continue to stand on business as we talk about this CBA negotiation.&quot;A'ja Wilson beat out Napheesa Collier to win her fourth MVP this season. Collier was the favorite to win the award up until August, when she came down with an injury. Wilson then guided the Las Vegas Aces to a 16-game winning streak to end the regular season.A'ja Wilson leads Aces back to the WNBA FinalsA'ja Wilson leads Aces back to the WNBA Finals. (Photo: IMAGN)After a hard-fought series against the injury-depleted Indiana Fever, the Las Vegas Aces are back in the WNBA Finals after a one-year absence. A'ja Wilson dropped 35 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and four blocks in the Las Vegas Aces' 107-98 overtime win in Game 5.Jackie Young added 32 points, four rebounds and 10 assists, while Chelsea Gray added 17 points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals. The Aces had the Fever reeling after Kelsey Mitchell suffered a lower leg injury in the third quarter. However, the Fever fought back and forced overtime despite Aliyah Boston fouling out late in regulation. Gray hit a couple of tough 3-point shots in overtime to deflate Indiana's will, but it was Wilson and Young who closed things out. The Aces are set to face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, with Game 1 scheduled at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday.