"Hooootieee hoooo" - Cameron Brink, Skylar Diggins-Smith drop identical reactions to Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled snaps

Unrivaled co-founder and Lunar Owls BC star Napheesa Collier shared some snaps from Week 2 of the league's inaugural season. A couple of her teammates, Cameron Brink and Skylar Diggins-Smith had identical reactions to Collier's social media post.

Collier, Brink and Diggins-Smith have been spending some time together this offseason as a part of the Lunar Owls. They are 4-0 after two weeks of play, with the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year sharing pictures from over the past weekend.

"Locked in 🦉," Collier wrote in the captions.

Several basketball personalities commented on Napheesa Collier's post, including Cameron Brink and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The two stars had the same version of the "Hootie Hoo," which has been the team's "war cry" during games. It has been effective, as they are one of the two undefeated teams remaining heading into Week 3.

"Hooootieee hoooo," Brink commented.

"Hootie hoo!!!!" Diggins-Smith wrote.

Cameron Brink and Skylar Diggins-Smith react to Napheesa Collier's IG post. (Photo: Screengrabbed from @napheesa24 on IG)

Napheesa Collier shared images from the two games against Phantom BC and Vinyl BC, as well as her pregame fit wearing a shining silver coat and baggy jeans, which has taken the fashion world by storm like it was back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Lunar Owls are playing well in the first two weeks of the Unrivaled season. Collier is leading their charge, averaging a league-leading 28.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, while Skylar Diggins-Smith is putting up 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Cameron Brink, meanwhile, is cheering from the sidelines as she continues to recover from knee surgery. She's expected to play next season, with the Lunar Owls staying undefeated with just five active players. They have the option to sign a relief player.

Napheesa Collier explains why Unrivaled gave equity to their players

Napheesa Collier explains why Unrivaled gave equity to their players. (Photo: GETTY)

One of the biggest criticisms about the WNBA is the low average salary of its players, prompting many to play overseas in the offseason. Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, a couple of former UConn stars, decided to establish a 3-on-3 league to give players the option to stay in the United States.

Apart fro m an average salary of $222,222, players will get equity depending on how established they are in the WNBA. Collier told TNT Sports on Tuesday why Unrivaled decided to go against the norm and give equity to the 36 players.

"There’s such an explosion in women’s sports right now, and it kinda felt like everyone was profiting instead of the women in the sport," Collier said, according to USA Today.

"Something we knew from the very beginning is we wanted to give equity to every player that played so we can start to grow that generational wealth and start to pay these players what we think we deserve."

Fans can watch Unrivaled every Friday, Saturday and Monday until mid-March. It's also available via live stream on Max.

