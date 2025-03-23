"Hoops dynasty in the making" - Fans react as Angel Reese's brother Julian Reese eyes family legacy after Maryland kicks off March Madness in style

Angel Reese's brother and Maryland star forward Julian Reese is looking to bring another national championship to the family. Julian is trying to replicate the success of her sister, who won a title with LSU in 2023, and cousin Jordan Hawkins, who won with UConn that same year.

The Terrapins star finished with a team-high 18 points plus nine rebounds in their first-round win over Grand Canyon. In his senior year, he averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Maryland finished the regular season at 26-8, losing the Big Ten tournament to Michigan in the final. Nevertheless, the Terrapins still earned the No. 4 spot in the West Regional held in San Francisco, California. They are set to face No. 12 Colorado State on Sunday evening.

Fans reacted to the possibility of Julian Reese joining Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins as NCAA champions in the family. Many expressed excitement over a third family member potentially winning another national title.

"Maryland's got a hoops dynasty in the making!" a fan wrote.

"Family of ballers," one fan commented.

"Carrying on the legacy—Julian's got the drive to make it happen for Maryland!" another fan said.

Julian and Angel Reese were raised by their mother along with their stepbrother Mikael Hopkins. Their cousin Jordan Hawkins grew up in Maryland and started making a name in the DMV area.

"The Reese family legacy keeps growing! Julian is stepping up in a big way, and with the way Maryland is playing, a national title isn’t out of reach. Can’t wait to see how far they go," a fan tweeted.

"Love it! Haters will be seething with envy as you all continue to succeed and reach your goals!" one fan said.

"Family legacy in full swing! Let’s go Terps!" another fan wrote.

Julian Reese has not declared for the NBA draft, but if he decides to turn pro, he's projected to be at least a second-round pick. He could also go undrafted, which is not a bad route to take in the league.

Julian Reese opens up on his relationship with sister Angel Reese

Julian Reese opens up about his relationship with sister Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to Tom Worgo of What's Up? Media last month, Julian Reese was asked about his relationship with his sister Angel Reese growing. They played together and against each other growing up, remaining close despite going their separate ways since Angel transferred from Maryland to LSU.

"We have played together a lot over the years," Julian said. "We played on the same team in elementary school and in rec league. We played really good in those leagues. We were always close because of basketball. We bonded that way."

The siblings reunited in October when Angel returned home to Maryland. They were special guests by the Baltimore Ravens for a game at the M&T Bank Stadium.

