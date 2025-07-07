"Hope Dijonai Carrington doesn’t get in her head again" - WNBA fans stunned as NaLyssa Smith bounces back from slump with double-double display

NaLyssa Smith got her first start for the Las Vegas Aces and contributed to her team’s 86-68 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Smith, who arrived late last month from the Dallas Wings, delivered 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 24 minutes. She bounced back after finishing with 4 points and seven rebounds three nights ago against the Indiana Fever.

Fans promptly reacted to the 6-foot-4 forward’s best showing with her new team.

J @jjbar405 LINK Happy for her - hope Dijonai doesn’t get in her head again

One fan said:

Dean Johnson @Deanyose LINK If she can give this every game the trade was worth it.

Another fan added:

Whitney B @whitneybogard3 LINK This is beautiful but they still need to start Stokes for height especially vs good teams

One more fan continued:

Mz_Maynz @mz_maynz LINK I told y’all Lyss was gone do the damn thang in this system!! I know Nai somewhere proud AF!! 😂

Another fan reacted:

Helmet Chuck @ChuckHelmet LINK Where was this in Dallas b*m

The struggling Aces reinforced their frontcourt by sending their 2027 first-round pick to the Dallas Wings for NaLyssa Smith in late June. After teaming up for 18 games with her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington in Dallas, Smith took her talents to Sin City to play with reigning MVP A’ja Wilson.

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon did not immediately start Smith in her first game with the Aces. Hammon kept Kiah Stokes as Wilson’s frontcourt partner until Sunday. After the solid showing from the No. 2 pick of the 2022 draft, Hammon might keep Smith in the starting lineup.

NaLyssa Smith records first double-double since July last year

NaLyssa Smith’s double-double on Sunday was a long time coming. The last time she had at least 10 points and 10 rebounds was on July 17, 2024, against, coincidentally, the Dallas Wings. While still playing for the Indiana Fever, Smith tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds in her team’s 101-93 loss.

Smith came close to a double-double a few times before the season ended but could not pull through. The versatile forward’s struggles late in the season ended a promising start to her WNBA career with the Fever.

After a poor playoff performance against the Connecticut Sun, the Fever traded Smith to the Dallas Wings. She joined DiJonai Carrington in Dallas before another trade sent her to Las Vegas. The Wings had a 5-13 record during the Smith-Carrington era.

NaLyssa Smith had a double-double against the Sun, which has the worst defense and offense by a wide margin. The former lottery pick will have to prove herself against tougher competition starting with a showdown against their rivals, the New York Liberty, on Tuesday.

