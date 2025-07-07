  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NaLyssa Smith
  • "Hope Dijonai Carrington doesn’t get in her head again" - WNBA fans stunned as NaLyssa Smith bounces back from slump with double-double display

"Hope Dijonai Carrington doesn’t get in her head again" - WNBA fans stunned as NaLyssa Smith bounces back from slump with double-double display

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 07, 2025 03:29 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
"Hope Dijonai Carrington doesn’t get in her head again" - WNBA fans stunned as NaLyssa Smith bounces back from slump with double-double display. [photo: Imagn]

NaLyssa Smith got her first start for the Las Vegas Aces and contributed to her team’s 86-68 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Smith, who arrived late last month from the Dallas Wings, delivered 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 24 minutes. She bounced back after finishing with 4 points and seven rebounds three nights ago against the Indiana Fever.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the 6-foot-4 forward’s best showing with her new team.

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

The struggling Aces reinforced their frontcourt by sending their 2027 first-round pick to the Dallas Wings for NaLyssa Smith in late June. After teaming up for 18 games with her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington in Dallas, Smith took her talents to Sin City to play with reigning MVP A’ja Wilson.

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon did not immediately start Smith in her first game with the Aces. Hammon kept Kiah Stokes as Wilson’s frontcourt partner until Sunday. After the solid showing from the No. 2 pick of the 2022 draft, Hammon might keep Smith in the starting lineup.

Ad

NaLyssa Smith records first double-double since July last year

NaLyssa Smith’s double-double on Sunday was a long time coming. The last time she had at least 10 points and 10 rebounds was on July 17, 2024, against, coincidentally, the Dallas Wings. While still playing for the Indiana Fever, Smith tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds in her team’s 101-93 loss.

Smith came close to a double-double a few times before the season ended but could not pull through. The versatile forward’s struggles late in the season ended a promising start to her WNBA career with the Fever.

Ad

After a poor playoff performance against the Connecticut Sun, the Fever traded Smith to the Dallas Wings. She joined DiJonai Carrington in Dallas before another trade sent her to Las Vegas. The Wings had a 5-13 record during the Smith-Carrington era.

NaLyssa Smith had a double-double against the Sun, which has the worst defense and offense by a wide margin. The former lottery pick will have to prove herself against tougher competition starting with a showdown against their rivals, the New York Liberty, on Tuesday.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications