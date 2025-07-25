“Hope Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were paying them under the table”: Sydney Colson keeps banter rolling with cheeky message on star couple’s romance

Sydney Colson kept the banter rolling with a comment on the star couple, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. The pair has been getting a lot of attention from social media since Bueckers’ arrival in the WNBA. Fudd accompanied Bueckers on the WNBA's orange carpet ahead of the 2025 draft. She was also seated next to her as the Dallas Wings selected her with the No. 1 pick.Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of her and Theresa Plaisance’s podcast “Unsupervised,” Colson appreciated Bueckers and Fudd’s teammates at UConn for keeping their relationship a secret. The Indiana Fever guard also made a light-hearted comment, hoping that their teammates were compensated for the effort.“The ability to keep that information inside of their locker room for so long, Kudos to those girls. And I would hope that Paige and AZ [Azzi Fudd] were paying them under the table.”Azzi Fudd was eligible and expected to be a part of the 2025 WNBA draft next to Paige Bueckers. She pulled out some time before the draft, saying that she plans on spending another year with the Connecticut Huskies.Fudd made 34 appearances for the team last season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers has been on a tear in her first WNBA season, averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 19 games.Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd get seal of approval from WNBA legend Sue BirdPaige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd kept their relationship private for a long time, likely due to their shared time as teammates on the Connecticut Huskies. Over the past few months, the pair has done enough to confirm their romance, much to the delight of the fans.WNBA legend Sue Bird congratulated the couple on Wednesday, saying that they look adorable together.“They are adorable, so congratulations to them,” Bird said on the A Touch More podcast.Sue Bird isn’t the only one to give her approval to the star couple. Minnesota Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman also called Bueckers and Fudd a “star couple” during the StudBudz stream over the All-Star weekend.It will make for some interesting matchups next season if Azzi Fudd ends up being drafted by a team other than the Dallas Wings.