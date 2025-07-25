  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • “Hope Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were paying them under the table”: Sydney Colson keeps banter rolling with cheeky message on star couple’s romance

“Hope Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were paying them under the table”: Sydney Colson keeps banter rolling with cheeky message on star couple’s romance

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 25, 2025 13:09 GMT
Sydney Colson keeps banter rolling with cheeky message on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Sydney Colson keeps banter rolling with cheeky message on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's romance (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

Sydney Colson kept the banter rolling with a comment on the star couple, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. The pair has been getting a lot of attention from social media since Bueckers’ arrival in the WNBA. Fudd accompanied Bueckers on the WNBA's orange carpet ahead of the 2025 draft. She was also seated next to her as the Dallas Wings selected her with the No. 1 pick.

Ad

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of her and Theresa Plaisance’s podcast “Unsupervised,” Colson appreciated Bueckers and Fudd’s teammates at UConn for keeping their relationship a secret. The Indiana Fever guard also made a light-hearted comment, hoping that their teammates were compensated for the effort.

“The ability to keep that information inside of their locker room for so long, Kudos to those girls. And I would hope that Paige and AZ [Azzi Fudd] were paying them under the table.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Azzi Fudd was eligible and expected to be a part of the 2025 WNBA draft next to Paige Bueckers. She pulled out some time before the draft, saying that she plans on spending another year with the Connecticut Huskies.

Fudd made 34 appearances for the team last season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers has been on a tear in her first WNBA season, averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 19 games.

Ad

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd get seal of approval from WNBA legend Sue Bird

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd kept their relationship private for a long time, likely due to their shared time as teammates on the Connecticut Huskies. Over the past few months, the pair has done enough to confirm their romance, much to the delight of the fans.

Ad

WNBA legend Sue Bird congratulated the couple on Wednesday, saying that they look adorable together.

“They are adorable, so congratulations to them,” Bird said on the A Touch More podcast.
Ad

Sue Bird isn’t the only one to give her approval to the star couple. Minnesota Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman also called Bueckers and Fudd a “star couple” during the StudBudz stream over the All-Star weekend.

It will make for some interesting matchups next season if Azzi Fudd ends up being drafted by a team other than the Dallas Wings.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications