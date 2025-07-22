"Hoping the Fever woulda picked her up": WNBA fans stunned as 2019 WNBA Finals MVP commits to joining forces with Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty got a major boost on Monday following the signing of 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. The Belgian international has not played since 2022, but Meesseman will be a significant addition for the defending champs once she completes her visa application. She joins a star-studded frontcourt that has Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones.Fans promptly reacted to Meesseman’s commitment to play for coach Sandy Brondello:UNFADEABLE @unfadeable_oneLINKFml! Hoping the Fever woulda picked her up.One fan said:PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINKOH LIBERTY ARE LOADEDAnother fan added:Feared Laker @FearedLakerLINKi guess i’m a liberty fan nowOne more fan continued:Chef Curry @jakebuuschLINKWe going back to backAnother fan reacted:James Pizon @JamesPizonLINKCongratulations Emma! Fantastic choice!Go Liberty!!!According to ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou, there is a little snag to Meesseman joining the defending champs:“Meesseman's arrival to New York will be subject to the length of time it takes to go through the visa application process, sources said.”With 23 games remaining for the Liberty, there is enough time for Meesseman to play in the regular season. The versatile veteran reportedly considered the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury before deciding to play alongside Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.In Emma Meesseman’s 2022 campaign for the Chicago Sky, she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She is the only non-starter to win the WNBA Finals MVP award, a feat she accomplished with the Washington Mystics in 2019.New York holds a 15-6 record heading into the All-Star break. Jonquel Jones will return from a multi-game absence due to an ankle injury, but the team did not rest on its laurels. Coach Sandy Brondello gets a veteran campaigner who thrives in an off-the-bench role.New York Liberty signing is the reigning women’s EuroBasket MVPThe New York Liberty signed a player who played a key role in Belgium’s run to the 2025 EuroBasket championship. In the gold-medal winning showdown against Spain, Meesseman led her team to a 67-65 win. She finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The 6-foot-4 star earned her second EuroBasket MVP for her all-around brilliance in the tournament.At the 2025 EuroBasket, Meesseman averaged 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. She ranked third in scoring, fourth in rebounds and eighth in assists in the competition.The Liberty, which already own a stacked frontcourt, add arguably Europe’s most versatile forward.