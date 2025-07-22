  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty
  • "Hoping the Fever woulda picked her up": WNBA fans stunned as 2019 WNBA Finals MVP commits to joining forces with Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty

"Hoping the Fever woulda picked her up": WNBA fans stunned as 2019 WNBA Finals MVP commits to joining forces with Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 22, 2025 02:30 GMT
&quot;Hoping the Fever woulda picked her up&quot;: WNBA fans stunned as 2019 WNBA Finals MVP commits to joining forces with Sabrina Ionescu
"Hoping the Fever woulda picked her up": WNBA fans stunned as 2019 WNBA Finals MVP commits to joining forces with Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty. [photo: @eurobasketwomen/IG]

Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty got a major boost on Monday following the signing of 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. The Belgian international has not played since 2022, but Meesseman will be a significant addition for the defending champs once she completes her visa application. She joins a star-studded frontcourt that has Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Meesseman’s commitment to play for coach Sandy Brondello:

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

According to ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou, there is a little snag to Meesseman joining the defending champs:

“Meesseman's arrival to New York will be subject to the length of time it takes to go through the visa application process, sources said.”

With 23 games remaining for the Liberty, there is enough time for Meesseman to play in the regular season. The versatile veteran reportedly considered the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury before deciding to play alongside Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

Ad

In Emma Meesseman’s 2022 campaign for the Chicago Sky, she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She is the only non-starter to win the WNBA Finals MVP award, a feat she accomplished with the Washington Mystics in 2019.

New York holds a 15-6 record heading into the All-Star break. Jonquel Jones will return from a multi-game absence due to an ankle injury, but the team did not rest on its laurels. Coach Sandy Brondello gets a veteran campaigner who thrives in an off-the-bench role.

Ad

New York Liberty signing is the reigning women’s EuroBasket MVP

The New York Liberty signed a player who played a key role in Belgium’s run to the 2025 EuroBasket championship. In the gold-medal winning showdown against Spain, Meesseman led her team to a 67-65 win. She finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The 6-foot-4 star earned her second EuroBasket MVP for her all-around brilliance in the tournament.

Ad

At the 2025 EuroBasket, Meesseman averaged 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. She ranked third in scoring, fourth in rebounds and eighth in assists in the competition.

The Liberty, which already own a stacked frontcourt, add arguably Europe’s most versatile forward.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications