On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Cameron Brink dropped a heartfelt tribute for all the motherly figures in her life, including her godmother, Steph Curry's mom, Sonya Curry. After a heartfelt shoutout to her grandmother and mother on her Instagram stories, the LA Sparks star relayed Mother's Day wishes to Sonya as well.

Ad

"Another hot momma @sacurry22 ❤️ love you forever and always best god momma ever," Brink captioned her IG story for Sonya.

Cameron shouts out godmother Sonya Curry in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute (Image: @cameronbrink22 IG)

Cameron Brink's parents, Greg and Michelle, have been close friends with Steph Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya, since their time at Virginia Tech. Greg and Dell used to play basketball on the college team while Sonya and Michelle were roommates.

Ad

Trending

Their closeness has also carried forward to their children, with all of them considering each other as family. Sonya was also present alongside Cameron at the 2024 WNBA draft when she was selected second overall by the Sparks.

Cameron Brink honors mom ahead of WNBA return

Ahead of Mother's Day, the 'Click Clack' podcast shared a touching video montage that showed Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle, standing alongside the star forward throughout her basketball career.

Ad

The video highlighted Michelle's role in supporting Cameron as it relayed the message:

"Behind every great athlete is a mom. Their love, commitment, sacrifice, and heart to raise their kids to achieve greatness deserves more than a day."

Ad

Reacting to the post, Cameron Brink reshared it on her Instagram story and coupled it with a three-word message to honor her mom:

"Best mom ever," Cameron captioned her IG story.

Michelle Brink's support for her daughter remained unwavering when Cameron's rookie campaign came to an early end last year due to an ACL tear in June. Apart from bringing her first WNBA season to a halt, the injury also dashed Brink's Olympic hopes.

Ad

While fans eagerly await her return to action, Cameron will likely not play for the LA Sparks' 2025 season debut against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. She did not suit up for the Sparks' sole preseason game on Tuesday and is expected to make her season debut in June.

Cameron Brink concluded her rookie campaign averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 39.8% from the field, including 32.3% from deep, across the 15 regular-season games she played.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More