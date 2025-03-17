"Hotter in person": Gabrielle Union, Angel Reese & more gush over Taylor Rooks' turning heads in pink outfit during Unrivaled's blockbuster showdown

The inaugural edition of the Unrivaled basketball tournament is reaching the final stage but there was still time for more tunnel walks over the weekend. With the semifinals taking place on Sunday, it was sports broadcaster Taylor Rooks' turn to walk the tunnel and many were impressed with her look.

On Sunday evening, Rooks posted a series of photos on her Instagram account of herself wearing a pink outfit at the Unrivaled competition.

The well-known media personality received plenty of praise from her friends and colleagues for the fashionable look. WNBA star Angel Reese and Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union were two of the high-profile figures who shared their thoughts.

Union, who is married to former NBA actor Dwyane Wade, made sure to drop a compliment for Rooks in the comments section.

"Hotter in person 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥," wrote Union.

Gabrielle Union and Angel Reese comment on Taylor Rooks IG post. Photo Credits: Taylor Rooks' IG account

Angel Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky, went with a more succinct and direct message.

"So fineeee." wrote Reese.

Rooks seemed to enjoy herself at the competition and was grateful to have an opportunity to walk the tunnel at Unrivaled. She added the following caption to go with her post:

"Thank you for giving this wannabe hooper a tunnel walk 😂😂😂 @unrivaledbasketball"

Rooks has developed a huge following on social media with 838,000-plus followers just on Instagram. Her latest post received a lot of attention with Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally and media personality Joy Taylor also sharing their support for the outfit.

Cameron Brink shows off black leather jacket look at Unrivaled tunnel walk

Cameron Brink reacts after she is selected with the number two overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Photo Credit: Imagn

The tunnel walk has become a popular trend at the first edition of the Unrivaled tournament. Some of the game's biggest names have walked the tunnel at the Wayfair Arena and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink wasn't about to miss out on the action.

Brink, who is currently injured and was sidelined during the competition, made it a point to show up and support her Lunar Owls teammates. The 23-year-old also had the opportunity the complete a tunnel walk while she was in Florida.

Earlier this month, Brink posted a collection of pics on her Instagram account from her walk and added the following caption:

"Had to get in one @unrivaledbasketball tunnel fit 🦉🤍"

The Sparks forward chose to go with a black leather jacket, a white top and a grey mini skirt.

