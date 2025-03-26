“How about them apples for the No. 1 pick?”: New Wings GM Curt Miller takes swipe at LA Sparks over potential Paige Bueckers draft pick

Dallas Wings' new general manager Curt Miller took a swipe at his former team, the LA Sparks, over talented UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.

Ad

Bueckers has emerged at the center of a potential trade drama that involved the Dallas Wings and the LA Sparks.

Curt Miller, in a press conference alongside Wing players NaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris, mocked the idea that the Sparks might get Paige Bueckers.

“How about them apples for the No. 1 pick?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Paige Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings won the draft lottery and secured the top spot, but there's been speculation that Bueckers might not want to play for the Wings.

She reportedly prefers the Sparks, who are perceived to have a more appealing market and are a franchise with more prestige. The Sparks, however, lost the draft lottery and fell to the No. 2 pick, which was traded to the Seattle Storm as part of the deal that brought in Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for Jewell Loyd.

Ad

GM Curt Miller speaks on offseason success for Dallas Wings

Curt Miller also spoke about the success the team has had during the offseason. Most importantly, the synergy between the players and the coaching staff.

"It’s just exciting. It started with Arike (Ogunbowale) and the partnership. It starts with the synergy with the basketball staff … There’s just so much momentum. I’m really excited about this … we got a lot of work ahead of us. I can’t wait to support this coaching staff."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curt Miller joined the Wings as the new executive vice president and general manager in November 2024. Before joining the Wings, he spent seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun as both GM and coach and two years as coach of the Sparks.

Miller's impressive track record includes being named the 2017 WNBA Executive of the Year and two-time Coach of the Year (2017, 2021). During his tenure with the Sun, he led them to six consecutive playoff appearances, including two Finals appearances in 2019 and 2022.

His first duty will be to convince Paige Bueckers to join the Storm if she decides to declare for the draft. The Storm finished the 2024 regular season with the second-worst record, 9-31, and he would be tasked with attempting to repeat the success of the 2020 season, where they won the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback