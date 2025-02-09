"How dare she disrespect the goat": Fans react as Angel Reese snubs Patrick Mahomes while flexing her GM skills ahead of Super Bowl

While being interviewed by NFL star Jameis Winston ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Angel Reese snubbed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as she flexed her general manager skills. When asked to choose who she would start, bench and cut between Winston, Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Reese picked Hurts to start, Winston to bench and cut Mahomes.

Reacting to Angel Reese's snub of Patrick Mahomes, fans took to the comment section of the Instagram post to take a jab at the Chicago Sky star's GM skills.

"she ain't no ball how dare she disrespect the goat," a fan commented.

"Starting Hurts over Mahomes. Yea nah 😂😂😂 stick to basketball mama," a fan commented.

"if u keeping Jameis and cutting pat.. that’s another Luka for AD trade rii there," a fan commented.

"0 ball knowledge," a fan commented.

"Starting hurts over Mahomes is nasty work," a fan commented.

"Must be the Browns GM with that kind of decision making😂" a fan commented.

Patrick Mahomes is set to play his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs look to earn a three-peat title. The star quarterback has already won three titles and three Super Bowl MVPs with the Chiefs in his eight-year career and will battle it out against the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to possibly earn his fourth.

Angel Reese reacts to Super Bowl coaching gig ending in heartbreaking loss

Ahead of the Super Bowl, a celebrity flag football game took place on Saturday, which featured Team Cenat and Team Speed, captained by popular streamers Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed, respectively. Angel Reese took on the role of honorary coach for Team Cenat for the contest.

The game concluded with Team Speed securing the victory with a clutch touchdown. After the loss, Reese took to X, formerly Twitter, to drop a four-word reaction highlighting her brief experience as a football coach.

"A TIME WAS HAD," Reese tweeted.

The Chicago Sky star was involved as the team's coach as she strategized and displayed her leadership skills throughout the game. She even got heated with referee Druski early on in the contest.

Currently in the WNBA offseason, Angel Reese is representing the Rose BC in the ongoing inaugural season of the Unrivaled 3x3 league in Miami. She is averaging 10.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the six-team league as the Rose stand third with a 3-4 record.

