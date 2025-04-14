How franchise-changing talent Paige Bueckers can transform Dallas Wings' dynamics?

The Dallas Wings are expected to make Paige Bueckers the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Bueckers, the presumptive top pick for months, will finally join the pros on Tuesday. Wings GM Curt Miller, who could not hold back his excitement when his team won the lottery, can nab a franchise-altering player.
Bueckers will enter the draft fresh from leading UConn to its 12th national championship. After a heartbreaking Final Four loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa last year, Bueckers carried the Huskies to their first title since 2016.
With her collegiate career over, Bueckers will turn her sights to the WNBA, where she will likely play for the Dallas Wings.
What is Paige Bueckers' potential impact on the Dallas Wings?
#3. Paige Bueckers is expected to give basketball in Dallas a boost
The Dallas Wings lost Satou Sabally in free agency. In early February, the Dallas Mavericks traded NBA superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.
Paige Bueckers, who many expect to have near the same off-court impact as Caitlin Clark, will give Dallas basketball a boost. The former UConn superstar has the following and supporters to put the city in the hoops limelight again.
#2. Bueckers gives the Wings another legitimate scorer besides Arike Ogunbowale
Last year, Wings opponents were all too willing to dare somebody else to beat them besides Arike Ogunbowale. Satou Sabally played only 15 games because of a shoulder injury, allowing defenses to focus on the sharpshooter.
Paige Bueckers is a legitimate scorer who will lighten the load for the veteran. Bueckers can score from deep or attack the paint. She can dissect double teams if she gets too much attention on defense.
Satou Sabally (17.9 PPG) and Natasha Howard (17.6 PPG) are out. The Wings are desperate to see Bueckers carry her scoring prowess in college to the WNBA.
#1. Bueckers will run the Dallas Wings' offense
New coach Chris Koclanes' offense will run through Paige Bueckers. Last year, the Wings’ top four playmakers were Odyssey Sims, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, Sevgi Uzun and Natasha Howard. Only Ogunbowale, a natural shooting guard, will return to play for the Dallas Wings.
Koclanes will likely hand Bueckers the reins right off the bat. Bueckers’ poise, reading of the game and experience will be invaluable.
Last year, Caitlin Clark led the WNBA in assists with 8.4 APG. Bueckers could follow in her footsteps and help carry the Wings with her playmaking.