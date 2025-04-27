"How do you get cut before camp starts?" - WNBA fans in shock as Connecticut Sun cuts Morgan Maly

The Connecticut Sun have already made changes to their training camp roster as the team announced Saturday that they were waiving Morgan Maly. The announcement comes just a day after the team finalized its 20-member training camp roster.

The news has received a mixed reaction from the fans of the WNBA, Sun, and Maly after Women's Hoops Network reported the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"NEW: Creighton's Morgan Maly has been waived by the CT Sun," the post said.

One fan expressed their confusion on how Maly could be cut so soon after the roster was finalized and before training camp even started.

"How do you get cut before camp starts? D***," one fan said.

"Did she even get a chance," another fan asked.

"They didn’t even let her lace her shoes up," one fan wrote.

Some fans spoke about the limitations of making the league as it currently is, with only 13 teams and 12 roster spots each. The Golden State Valkries will play their inaugural season this year, with teams in Toronto and Portland heading to the league in 2026.

"It has begun…wishing her the best man, can’t wait till the league gets more teams," one fan commented.

"Hard to make a wnba team. I thought she might stick around at camp for a while since there is such a lack of shooting on Connecticut," another fan wrote.

"WT!? These moments like this is why I get troubled by the @WNBA," a fan said.

Maly averaged a career-best 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in her final season at Creighton. She also shot a career-high 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

Maly also helped lead the Bluejays to four straight NCAA tournaments.

Connecticut Sun could target Chennedy Carter after Maly's release

The Connecticut Sun will be a completely different team when they take the court for their season opener. The roster is not as strong as last season, and the Sun could be attempting to remedy that by clearing space after waiving Maly.

The Sun could be targeting Chennedy Carter, who last played for the Chicago Sky last season. Carter averaged 17.5 points per game for the Sky and could be vital in the rotation in Connecticut.

Carter has spent the offseason playing overseas in China, where she has racked up almost every award. She was named the WCBA Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Import Player of the Year, and Guard of the Year. She also led the league in points per game and steals.

Carter signed with Adelitas De Chihuahua of the Mexican basketball league on Saturday.

