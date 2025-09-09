  • home icon
  "How this man is not in prison": Netizen blasts Chicago Mayor over alleged use of city funds for Chicago Sky's Bedford Park facility

"How this man is not in prison": Netizen blasts Chicago Mayor over alleged use of city funds for Chicago Sky’s Bedford Park facility

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 09, 2025 23:45 GMT
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

The Chicago Sky have been in difficult circumstances for quite some time now, most recently making headlines after their star Angel Reese criticized the front office and a number of her teammates. Now, a new report claims that there is more controversy behind the scenes.

In a clip posted Monday on X, a netizen going by the name of Jaguar Jackson criticized Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson for allegedly allowing the Sky to get way with some questionable moves. According to Jackson, Johnson has turned a blind eye to the Sky organization's business tactics involving the construction of their new practice facility in Bedford Park.

"Even though the Mayor knows that the Chicago Sky haven't paid them all, he still never initiated any actions against them for breach of contract," Jackson said in the clip. "How this man is not in prison is beyond me."
Jackson claimed that, even though the Sky was still unable to settle their payment connected to the facility's construction in May this year, Johnson went ahead and approved a $7 million subsidy for the project.

"Meaning, the Sky made changes that ran up the cost of construction and increased it by $18 million," Jackson said.

Jackson, who has posted multiple video clips on her account in connection to this matter, attempted to encapsulate the biggest implications of these findings.

"To me, these records read as though the Sky do not have the money for the facility," Jackson added. "They go and enter into an agreement, they don't put any money in, the city doesn't check them for it...they they come and ask the city to cover it all."

As per the Sports Business Journal, the Sky facility in Bedford Park has been delayed to 2026 after having an original target completion by October 2025. If Jackson's analysis is spot on, the Sky has some serious funding issues that they need to resolve.

"Chicago Sky is probably the worst-run organization in the league": Anonymous WNBA executive slams Angel Reese's team

On top of this, a report published in "Dallas Hoops Journal" quoted an anonymous WNBA executive as saying that Reese needs to part ways with her current team.

"She needs to get the hell out of there," the executive was quoted as saying. "Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league."
The executive allegedly added that it was "embarrassing" for Reese to be suspended after calling out her team's front office.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

