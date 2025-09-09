The Chicago Sky have been in difficult circumstances for quite some time now, most recently making headlines after their star Angel Reese criticized the front office and a number of her teammates. Now, a new report claims that there is more controversy behind the scenes.In a clip posted Monday on X, a netizen going by the name of Jaguar Jackson criticized Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson for allegedly allowing the Sky to get way with some questionable moves. According to Jackson, Johnson has turned a blind eye to the Sky organization's business tactics involving the construction of their new practice facility in Bedford Park.&quot;Even though the Mayor knows that the Chicago Sky haven't paid them all, he still never initiated any actions against them for breach of contract,&quot; Jackson said in the clip. &quot;How this man is not in prison is beyond me.&quot;Jackson claimed that, even though the Sky was still unable to settle their payment connected to the facility's construction in May this year, Johnson went ahead and approved a $7 million subsidy for the project.&quot;Meaning, the Sky made changes that ran up the cost of construction and increased it by $18 million,&quot; Jackson said.Jackson, who has posted multiple video clips on her account in connection to this matter, attempted to encapsulate the biggest implications of these findings.&quot;To me, these records read as though the Sky do not have the money for the facility,&quot; Jackson added. &quot;They go and enter into an agreement, they don't put any money in, the city doesn't check them for it...they they come and ask the city to cover it all.&quot;As per the Sports Business Journal, the Sky facility in Bedford Park has been delayed to 2026 after having an original target completion by October 2025. If Jackson's analysis is spot on, the Sky has some serious funding issues that they need to resolve.&quot;Chicago Sky is probably the worst-run organization in the league&quot;: Anonymous WNBA executive slams Angel Reese's teamOn top of this, a report published in &quot;Dallas Hoops Journal&quot; quoted an anonymous WNBA executive as saying that Reese needs to part ways with her current team.&quot;She needs to get the hell out of there,&quot; the executive was quoted as saying. &quot;Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league.&quot;NBACentral @TheDunkCentralLINKA WNBA executive says the Chicago Sky are the worst-run organization in the league and that Angel Reese should demand a trade 😳 “She needs to get the hell out of there. Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league. You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see.”The executive allegedly added that it was &quot;embarrassing&quot; for Reese to be suspended after calling out her team's front office.