How many rings does A'ja Wilson have? Las Vegas Aces star's career accolades after winning 2025 WNBA championship

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, giving A'ja Wilson the third championship ring of her career. The Aces won 97-86 as Wilson recorded 31 points and nine rebounds in the title-clinching game.The 2025 WNBA season has seen Wilson add an MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and now another championship and Finals MVP to her already impressive resume.Listed below are the Aces star’s career accolades following her triumph in the Finals:3x WNBA Champion4x WNBA MVP3x WNBA Defensive Player of the Year2x WNBA Finals MVPWNBA Rookie of the Year6x All-WNBA selections5x All-Defensive Team selectionsOnly Unanimous MVP in WNBA history (2024)What’s even more impressive than Wilson’s achievements is the fact that she has racked them up in just eight seasons in the WNBA. The Aces drafted her with the No. 1 pick in 2018. She has played 267 games for the team, averaging 21.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks, shooting 49.8% for her career.The 2025 season was quite a ride for Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. The team stood near the bottom half of the standings before August, but turned things around, winning 16 games in a row to capture the second seed and eventually the WNBA title.A'ja Wilson also enjoyed a highly decorated basketball career in collegeA'ja Wilson's success isn’t limited to her WNBA career, as she is also one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in NCAA history. Here are more of Wilson’s basketball achievements from college:John R. Wooden Award (2017-18)Naismith College Player of the Year (2017-18)Wade Trophy (2017-18)SEC Player of the Year (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18)First in points (2,389) and blocks (363) in South Carolina’s historyA'ja Wilson led South Carolina to the NCAA title during the 2016-17 season, which was her junior year.After capturing her third WNBA title in four seasons, Wilson is now one championship away from catching up to WNBA legends Maya Moore and Sue Bird, who each won four rings. At 29, she still has time left and could also catch Rebekka Brunson, whose five WNBA titles are the most in league history.