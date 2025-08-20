  • home icon
"How many times did she get blocked?" - WNBA fans unimpressed with Angel Reese's verbal message to 6-foot-6 rookie after massive rejection at the rim

Seattle Storm v Chicago Sky
WNBA fans unimpressed with Angel Reese's verbal message to 6-foot-6 rookie after massive rejection at the rim - Image Source: Getty

Angel Reese made a fiery return to the Chicago Sky lineup on Tuesday after three weeks out, and in her comeback game she delivered a highlight defensive stop on Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga.

In the second quarter, Malonga tried to back down Reese one-on-one, but when she rose for the shot, Reese sent it flying back. As she swatted the attempt, cameras caught her yelling, “give me that s**t.”

WNBA fans quickly reacted to the sequence, even as the Sky fell 94-88 despite Reese’s 19 points, seven rebounds and signature block.

“How many times did she get blocked?’ one asked.

“She’s so loud,” another said.

“Dom malonga dunking on angel reese in year 2 lmao,” another commented.

Others loved the energy Angel Reese brought during the play.

Malonga also shined with efficiency, posting 15 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes, while Skylar Diggins carried the Storm with 24 points and six assists and Nneka Ogwumike added 21 points, six boards and five dimes.

For Chicago, Ariel Atkins tallied 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Kia Nurse chipped in 13, and Elizabeth Williams and Kamilla Cardoso contributed 10 apiece.

Despite highlight block, Angel Reese says defense must improve

Even with her viral block, Angel Reese admitted postgame she needed to lock in more on defense, especially against opposing forwards and centers.

"I gave Nneka some 3s tonight that I shouldn't have,” she said. “I was going under the screen and not closing out enough. So that's on me."

She also pointed out her minutes restriction limited what she could do, something she doesn’t like but accepts to avoid re-aggravating her injury.

"I was trying to control what I can control tonight," Reese said (per Bleacher Report). "I was only supposed to play 25 minutes, and that sucks.
"I'm not a player that wants to be on a restriction of any kind. But I did what I could do to try and help the team win."

The Sky fell to 8-26 with the defeat, their fifth straight loss, with 10 games left on the schedule.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

