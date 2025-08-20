"How many times did she get blocked?" - WNBA fans unimpressed with Angel Reese's verbal message to 6-foot-6 rookie after massive rejection at the rim

Angel Reese made a fiery return to the Chicago Sky lineup on Tuesday after three weeks out, and in her comeback game she delivered a highlight defensive stop on Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga.In the second quarter, Malonga tried to back down Reese one-on-one, but when she rose for the shot, Reese sent it flying back. As she swatted the attempt, cameras caught her yelling, “give me that s**t.”WNBA fans quickly reacted to the sequence, even as the Sky fell 94-88 despite Reese’s 19 points, seven rebounds and signature block.“How many times did she get blocked?’ one asked.“She’s so loud,” another said.“Dom malonga dunking on angel reese in year 2 lmao,” another commented.Others loved the energy Angel Reese brought during the play.•doe•eyed• @deldea_doeLINKDONT DO THAT TO MY GIRL DOM?! (I'm happy you're back bookie but DAMN?!)Kory stan @Normanination3LINKThis is what the game was missingLiv and Crys's Big Sis and Protector @MondakindleLINKThis is how you let them know you back, A5Malonga also shined with efficiency, posting 15 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes, while Skylar Diggins carried the Storm with 24 points and six assists and Nneka Ogwumike added 21 points, six boards and five dimes.For Chicago, Ariel Atkins tallied 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Kia Nurse chipped in 13, and Elizabeth Williams and Kamilla Cardoso contributed 10 apiece.Despite highlight block, Angel Reese says defense must improveEven with her viral block, Angel Reese admitted postgame she needed to lock in more on defense, especially against opposing forwards and centers.&quot;I gave Nneka some 3s tonight that I shouldn't have,” she said. “I was going under the screen and not closing out enough. So that's on me.&quot;She also pointed out her minutes restriction limited what she could do, something she doesn’t like but accepts to avoid re-aggravating her injury.&quot;I was trying to control what I can control tonight,&quot; Reese said (per Bleacher Report). &quot;I was only supposed to play 25 minutes, and that sucks.&quot;I'm not a player that wants to be on a restriction of any kind. But I did what I could do to try and help the team win.&quot;The Sky fell to 8-26 with the defeat, their fifth straight loss, with 10 games left on the schedule.