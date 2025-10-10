How much bonus will Paige Bueckers earn after making All-WNBA Second Team? Wings rookie's major honor explored

Paige Bueckers has proved once again that she has the potential to be the WNBA's face. On Friday, the Dallas Wings' star rookie was named to the All-WNBA second team.This new achievement puts Bueckers in the same category as Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark. The aforementioned players had also made All-WNBA teams in their rookie season.Following the announcement about Bueckers' selection into the prestigious lineup, WNBA insider Grant Afseth reported the votes the Wings rookie received, and the bonus she would be awarded as a result of her achievement.Grant Afseth @GrantAfsethLINKPaige Bueckers received 112 total points, including 34 Second-Team votes and two First-Team votes. She will receive a $5,150 bonus for being named to the All-WNBA Second-Team.Afseth shared an image of the voting results on his X account. According to the data provided, Paige Bueckers received 34 votes for the second team and two votes for the first team, making her total 112 points. She tied with Fever center Aliyah Boston, who also recived the same number of votes.According to the insider, the Wings rookie is set to receive a bonus of $5,150 for her accomplishment. Bueckers is currently on a standard three-year rookie contract with the Wings. She will earn $247,688 during her entire three-year tenure in Dallas.UConn Huskies express pride on former star Paige Bueckers earning All-WNBA second team selection in rookie seasonPaige Bueckers has just started building her legacy in the WNBA. However, she already finished a chapter and left an illustrious career behind in college basketball before coming into the WNBA.Before becoming a Dallas Wings rookie, Bueckers was a UConn Huskies star. She was the team's ace, coached by the legend Geno Auriemma himself. So when Bueckers added the All-WNBA second team selection to her resume, the Huskies made sure to express their pride. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Friday, the Wings shared a post featuring a graphic of their rookie on their Instagram account. They announced their rookie's achievement in the post's caption, and UConn Women's Basketball's Instagram handle dropped in the comment section to express their opinion.&quot;that’s our girl 🥹&quot; UConn WBB commented.UConn Huskies IG comments on Paige Bueckers' All-WNBA selection. (Credits: @dallaswings/IG)Paige Bueckers' journey with the UConn Huskies is nothing short of a fairy tale. She joined the college team in 2020 and played there for five years, however, she failed to lead her university team to a championship despite making four Final Four apperances.During the 2024 WNBA draft, when all big names like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and more entered the draft, Bueckers decided to play another season in college. Finally, in 2025, she led the Huskes to a NCAA championship, ending the college's decade-long trophy drought.