  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • How much prize money will A'ja Wilson & teammates earn if Aces clinch 2025 WNBA title? Breakdown of bonus and runner-up payout revealed

How much prize money will A'ja Wilson & teammates earn if Aces clinch 2025 WNBA title? Breakdown of bonus and runner-up payout revealed

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 10, 2025 23:12 GMT
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
How much prize money will A'ja Wilson & teammates earn if Aces clinch 2025 WNBA title? Breakdown of bonus and runner-up payout revealed. [photo: Imagn]

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are on the cusp of the 2025 WNBA championship after beating the Phoenix Mercury 90-88 on Wednesday. A win by the Aces on Friday in Phoenix will give Wilson and Co. their third championship in four years. While the players are fiercely battling on the court, the league quietly increased the prize money for the competitors.

Ad

On Friday, Sportico, which calls itself “The Business of Sports,” broke down the bonus and payout for the 2025 WNBA champion and runner-up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the report, the winner gets $22,908 each, a fraction better than what New York Liberty players earned after bagging the 2024 crown. The Liberty went home with $20,825 in their pockets after beating the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 in a hard-fought series. Napheesa Collier and her teammates received $7,746 each for their losing effort.

In 2025, the WNBA increased the second-place prize to $8,521. The Mercury, who will not have the injured Satou Sabally in Game 4, could earn the amount for every player.

Ad

Last year, first-round exits would merit a $1,616 bonus, a figure that increased to $3,123 in the semis. This time, Sportico reported that both have been given a slight bump as well.

From a best-of-5 series, the 2025 WNBA Finals between the A'ja Wilson-led Aces and the Phoenix Mercury became a best-of-7 affair. With the added requirement to win the championship, the league also increased the incentives for players.

A'ja Wilson is the biggest reason Aces are one game away from 2025 WNBA championship

A'ja Wilson ended the regular season retaining her WNBA MVP award, which is the fourth in her career. In the playoffs, the lefty superstar has proven why she deserves the accolades.

Ad

Wilson struggled a bit in the Aces’ closely fought 3-2 win against the Indiana Fever in the semis, but has regained her MVP form. In the finals against the Phoenix Mercury, she is averaging 27.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

A'ja Wilson stood out when the Aces nearly wilted in the fourth quarter of Game 3. She made crucial plays on both ends and delivered the game-winning jumper to give her team a 90-88 win.

The Aces will rightfully get the fame and glory if they win the series. On a side note, Wilson and her teammates will pocket each $22,908.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications