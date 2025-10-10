How much prize money will A'ja Wilson & teammates earn if Aces clinch 2025 WNBA title? Breakdown of bonus and runner-up payout revealed

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are on the cusp of the 2025 WNBA championship after beating the Phoenix Mercury 90-88 on Wednesday. A win by the Aces on Friday in Phoenix will give Wilson and Co. their third championship in four years. While the players are fiercely battling on the court, the league quietly increased the prize money for the competitors.On Friday, Sportico, which calls itself “The Business of Sports,” broke down the bonus and payout for the 2025 WNBA champion and runner-up.According to the report, the winner gets $22,908 each, a fraction better than what New York Liberty players earned after bagging the 2024 crown. The Liberty went home with $20,825 in their pockets after beating the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 in a hard-fought series. Napheesa Collier and her teammates received $7,746 each for their losing effort.In 2025, the WNBA increased the second-place prize to $8,521. The Mercury, who will not have the injured Satou Sabally in Game 4, could earn the amount for every player.Last year, first-round exits would merit a $1,616 bonus, a figure that increased to $3,123 in the semis. This time, Sportico reported that both have been given a slight bump as well.From a best-of-5 series, the 2025 WNBA Finals between the A'ja Wilson-led Aces and the Phoenix Mercury became a best-of-7 affair. With the added requirement to win the championship, the league also increased the incentives for players.A'ja Wilson is the biggest reason Aces are one game away from 2025 WNBA championshipA'ja Wilson ended the regular season retaining her WNBA MVP award, which is the fourth in her career. In the playoffs, the lefty superstar has proven why she deserves the accolades.Wilson struggled a bit in the Aces’ closely fought 3-2 win against the Indiana Fever in the semis, but has regained her MVP form. In the finals against the Phoenix Mercury, she is averaging 27.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.A'ja Wilson stood out when the Aces nearly wilted in the fourth quarter of Game 3. She made crucial plays on both ends and delivered the game-winning jumper to give her team a 90-88 win.The Aces will rightfully get the fame and glory if they win the series. On a side note, Wilson and her teammates will pocket each $22,908.