How much will Unrivaled stars earn from 1-on-1 tournament? Prize money & competition details broken down

With the influx of money and attention to the WNBA, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart decided to innovate during the offseason as well.

'Unrivaled' gives the players a platform to showcase their talents and make more money without having to leave the U.S. during the WNBA offseason.

Besides that, this innovative 3-on-3 women's basketball league will also give the fans what they've been waiting for for years: A 1-on-1 tournament to crown the most unstoppable scorer in the entire league.

How does Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament work?

Unrivaled will have a pool of 30 players going at it for a big cash prize and the ultimate bragging rights. The 1-on-1 tournament will run from Feb. 10-13, with the final taking place on Feb. 14.

Fans will vote on where players are seeded in each pod, which was previously determined by position, distributing talent and matchups.

It will feature single elimination games to 11 points or 10 minutes, whichever happens first. Each play will have a seven-second shot clock, and players get to keep the ball after a bucket.

There are no foul-outs, although fouls on consecutive possessions in non-shooting situations will reward a point and possession to the offensive player. There will also be and-ones and fouls on 3-pointers.

Unlike other rounds, the final will consist of a best-of-three series, also to 11 points each.

This innovative tournament could draw a huge audience, and maybe the NBA will take a cue from this and finally implement it during the All-Star break.

How much money will Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament winner get?

On top of their Unrivaled salary, which is currently around $220,000 for the season, whoever wins the tournament will get additional money, not only for herself but also for her teammates.

Players who make it to the final four will get $25,000 each, with the runner-up getting $50,000 and the champion $250,000 for her and $10,000 for each of their teammates.

Who won't participate in the tournament?

Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot, Cameron Brink, Brittney Griner and Stefanie Dolson announced that they wouldn't participate in the tournament.

