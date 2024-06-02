How much do the WNBA fine players for violating rules & league policies? Classification of all penalties & violations explored

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark found herself blindsided by a shove from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter late in the third quarter of their WNBA game on Saturday, which instantly dropped her to the floor. Interestingly, game officials only called a common foul on the play but left many calling for a harsher penalty.

The play came with 15.8 seconds left in the third. After making a shot, Kennedy charged at Clark, who was then waiting for an inbound pass, giving her a shoulder shove.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The incident raised a howl from not a few, who saw it as going too far and more than a common foul that the WNBA needs to look into and address.

As per WNBA rules, an official may assess a technical foul to any player on the court for conduct that in his/her opinion is detrimental to the game. The technical foul can be charged to an individual who commits an unsportsmanlike conduct.

A player can be charged with a technical foul for disrespectfully addressing an official, physically contacting an official, taunting, and a deliberately thrown elbow or any attempted physical act with no contact involved, among others.

In extreme cases, players can be ejected for a punching foul, a fighting foul, a technical foul for an attempted punch or swing with no contact, or a thrown elbow toward an opponent above shoulder level with no contact, flagrant foul penalty (2), and second flagrant foul penalty (1).

An additional fine may be imposed upon the guilty party by the WNBA Commissioner at their sole discretion. However, it should be noted that the WNBA does not disclose the amount of fines to the public.

Carter refused to address what happened with her and Clark after the game just as the league's decision is being awaited over the incident.

Fever official laments Carter's aggressive act on Clark, wants WNBA to clean things up

Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn lamented the aggressive act of Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter on rookie Caitlin Clark, saying there is no place for such in the WNBA and the league should clean things up.

Dunn was reacting to the shoulder shove and taunting that Carter gave Clark late in the third quarter of the Fever's 71-70 victory over the visiting Sky on Saturday. The act, however, only merited a common foul that left many in disbelief.

Postgame, the Fever official reiterated, through social media platform X:

"There's a difference between tough defense and unnecessary -- targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to 'cleanup' the crap! That's NOT who this league is!!"

Expand Tweet

Even Clark herself felt Carter went too far, saying in the postgame:

"That's just not a basketball play."

Clark finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal in 38 minutes of play.