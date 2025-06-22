"How is she this nice already?" - WNBA fans erupt to Paige Bueckers' heroics against Mystics

Paige Bueckers attempted to save her Dallas Wings as they faced off against the Washington Mystics on Sunday. Bueckers, the number one pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, had a superb performance despite losing to Washington in overtime.

She even nearly won the game for Dallas as she hit a clutch 3-point bomb in the fourth quarter with only 13.4 seconds remaining on the clock. While her efforts wasn't enough to win the game for the Wings, it was a clear indication of her potential to be a clutch player.

Paige Buckers' performance on Sunday turned many heads on social media as fans expressed how impressed they were with what they've witnessed. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"How is she this nice already"

"PB AND J ladies and gentlemen!"

Here are other fan reactions on X.

"Paige is the face of the league. Very likable by the WNBA players and fans," one said.

"MY GOAT LFG," one exclaimed.

"PB > CC," one wrote.

"MY F***ING GOAT," another exclaimed.

Paige Bueckers' clutch performance falls short against Mystics

The Dallas Wings took on the Washington Mystics and their game was nothing short of exciting. The game was sent to overtime thanks to the efforts of Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. Despite being new in the big leagues, Bueckers has proven once again why she was deserving of the first pick in this year's WNBA Draft.

Bueckers had a huge performance on Sunday, nearly putting up a triple-double outing. The rookie added. 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. It was an all-around performance by Bueckers, which is a sign of her potentially rivaling Caitlin Clark's success in her rookie season last year.

Helping Paige Bueckers keep the Wings alive against the Mystics was Arike Ogunbowale. The Wings guard was the highest-scoring player in the game on Sunday as she added 27 points. Unfortunately for Bueckers and Ogunbowale, their teammates couldn't reciprocate the same energy.

The only other Wings player who came up with double figures was Aziaha James, who only added 11 points. Had the other Dallas players stepped up to the occasion in terms of scoring, they could've beaten the Mystics.

The Dallas Wings are now set to face off against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. With a 3-12 record heading into the game, Paige Bueckers and company will have to figure out a way to gain some sort of momentum if they hope to contend this season.

