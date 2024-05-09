How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever are one of two preseason matchups on the WNBA slate tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. While the matchup won't be aired on television, there is still one way to tune into the action.

Similar to the NBA, the WNBA has their own version of league pass. They will be running a free preview tonight for fans that want to watch the Atlanta Dream take on the Indiana Fever.

This matchup has caught the attention of fans due to Caitlin Clark expected to be in action. The No. 1 pick made her preseason debut last week, and tallied 21 points in a three-point loss for the Fever. Thursday's matchup will be Clark's final chance to get game reps before making her official WNBA debut.

For those wanting to stream the game, it can be done so on the WNBA app. While they are running a free preview at the moment, it is something they typically charge for. A full-season subscription of WNBA league pass costs $34.99, or fans can pay monthly for $12.99.

Caitlin Clark speaks on expectations for Indiana Fever's first home game

After opening the preseason on the road, the Indiana Fever get the opportunity to close things out in front of their home fans. This is a big event, as it will be the first time Caitlin Clark performs in front of the Indiana faithful.

Expectations will be high for the Fever crowd, as the team's last preseason game was in front of a sellout crowd. When asked about playing at home for the first time, Clark said she is expecting a great atmosphere.

"I'm expecting it be loud, I'm expecting fans to be really in it," Clark said. "They're invested in the basketball, they want to support women's basketball."

It's been eight years since the Indiana Fever finished a season above .500. That said, this is the beginning of a new era for the franchise. After finishing with one of the worst records in the WNBA last season, they have two cornerstone pieces to carry them into the future.

Before drafting Clark first overall this year, the Fever took Aliyah Boston at No. 1 in 2023. She's shown great promise in the WNBA thus far, being named an All-Star in her first season.

With these two promising young players, the Fever hope to completely change the trajectory of the franchise moving forward.