How does WNBA get funded? Funding sources and more explored

The WNBA was founded on April 22, 1996, and was formally launched in 1997 with just eight teams in tow for its inaugural season. Since then, the league now has twelve teams and is still going strong to this day.

Since its inception in 1997, the NBA has financed the WNBA to ensure its continued existence. According to AS.com, the WNBA receives approximately $15 million each year from the NBA. The NBA's annual subsidy covers the WNBA's operating expenses.

Also, there's a 50-50 ownership of the league between all twelve WNBA teams and the NBA as of 2023.

Per ESPN, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced on February 22, 2022, that the league has raised $75 million from investors.

"Thanks to this capital raise, we're going to take a huge step forward in our growth strategy, particularly in areas like player marketing and elevating everything we do with our fans," Engelbert said.

"Figuring out how to elevate our players and make sure we're building them into household names. And that we show up more in the places our fans want us to show up and where we can bring in new fans," Engelbert added.

"The WNBA is also relying on its current media rights deals with Scripps, which runs for three years, while ESPN's broadcast rights are until 2025."

Despite the WNBA's success through the years, the league has had some ups and downs in keeping the pro women's hoops in the US afloat. In January 2020, the WNBA and its players agreed on the new CBA, which will be in effect until 2027.

Per the Boardroom, the current CBA includes a 60% salary increase for a WNBA player, which took effect in 2021.

WNBA is hanging on to its current media rights deals while trying to secure a new one this year.

The WNBA relies heavily on its current media rights contract with Scripps, which runs for three years, while ESPN's broadcast deals are until 2025.

Forbes' Howard Megdal reported on April 20, 2023, via X, that the WNBA's deal with Scripps is worth $39 million for three years. The league will earn around $13 million a year through that deal.

"Sources tell @TheNextHoops new deal between @WNBA and @iontv is for 3 years and $39 million, AAV $13 million. That's less than half what ESPN currently pays for primary package of games, including postseason. As @Reese10Angel says: Yesterday's price is not today's price.

With the WNBA 2024 season opening day looming closer, the league is not just hanging onto the NBA's annual financial support but also getting traction from different sponsors.

