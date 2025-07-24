  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Huge crisis looms for Chicago Sky as Angel Reese faces possible absence against Seattle Storm

Huge crisis looms for Chicago Sky as Angel Reese faces possible absence against Seattle Storm

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 24, 2025 11:16 GMT
Chicago Sky v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Huge crisis looms for Chicago Sky as Angel Reese faces possible absence against Seattle Storm. (Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky are facing a major concern ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Storm on Thursday as star forward Angel Reese is listed as "questionable" due to a back injury. It's still unclear when exactly the former LSU standout sustained the injury.

Ad

Reese featured in Tuesday’s 91-68 blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx, logging just over 30 minutes. She tallied 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds, handed out three assists but also committed nine turnovers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her uncertain status only adds to the Sky's crisis, with key players Ariel Atkins (leg) and Michaela Onyenwere (knee) already ruled out. The timeline for their return remains unknown. If Angel is ultimately ruled out against the Storm, the Sky’s chances of pulling off a win could take a significant hit.

Angel Reese has been playing inspired basketball lately, consistently carrying the Sky on her shoulders. She’s currently riding an impressive 10-game double-double streak, a dominant stretch that has helped keep Chicago’s season from going from bad to worse.

Ad
Ad

The 6-foot-3 forward has also shown remarkable durability, appearing in 22 of the team’s 23 games. Her only absence came before the All-Star break due to a leg injury. Reese’s steady production has been a major factor in all seven of the Sky’s victories this season.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm?

The Chicago Sky will host the Seattle Storm at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, July 24. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Sky vs Storm game will be broadcast live on The U (local), WCIU (local), KOMO 4 (local) and CW Seattle (local). For those looking to stream the game live, it will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications