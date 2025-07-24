Huge crisis looms for Chicago Sky as Angel Reese faces possible absence against Seattle Storm

The Chicago Sky are facing a major concern ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Storm on Thursday as star forward Angel Reese is listed as &quot;questionable&quot; due to a back injury. It's still unclear when exactly the former LSU standout sustained the injury.Reese featured in Tuesday’s 91-68 blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx, logging just over 30 minutes. She tallied 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds, handed out three assists but also committed nine turnovers.Her uncertain status only adds to the Sky's crisis, with key players Ariel Atkins (leg) and Michaela Onyenwere (knee) already ruled out. The timeline for their return remains unknown. If Angel is ultimately ruled out against the Storm, the Sky’s chances of pulling off a win could take a significant hit.Angel Reese has been playing inspired basketball lately, consistently carrying the Sky on her shoulders. She’s currently riding an impressive 10-game double-double streak, a dominant stretch that has helped keep Chicago’s season from going from bad to worse.The 6-foot-3 forward has also shown remarkable durability, appearing in 22 of the team’s 23 games. Her only absence came before the All-Star break due to a leg injury. Reese’s steady production has been a major factor in all seven of the Sky’s victories this season.How to watch Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm?The Chicago Sky will host the Seattle Storm at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, July 24. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Sky vs Storm game will be broadcast live on The U (local), WCIU (local), KOMO 4 (local) and CW Seattle (local). For those looking to stream the game live, it will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).