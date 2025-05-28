"Huge part of my story" - Paige Bueckers sends heartfelt message to former UConn teammates after Connecticut return

Paige Bueckers made a triumphant return to Connecticut, leading the Dallas Wings to a 109-87 beat down of the Sun. Bueckers, who led UConn to the 2025 NCAA women’s championship, was warmly welcomed by the crowd, many of which were Huskies faithful. Some of the point guard’s college teammates also attended her first game in Connecticut following a legendary career at Storrs.

When asked about the appearance of her former Huskies teammates, Bueckers responded (via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.):

Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. @MoreauSportsCo They're great, I love them...just to have their support...they're a huge part of my story...just extremely grateful for their support. Just to have them here means everything to me.

Paige Bueckers could have left UConn in 2024 to enter the WNBA. The point guard, however, had unfinished business after the Huskies suffered a controversial 71-69 loss to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Clark in the Final Four. Bueckers opted to stay, a decision that pushed the school to the 2025 title and capped off her legendary collegiate career with a championship.

In Bueckers’ first return to Connecticut following the Huskies championship run, the visiting Wings seemingly played on their home floor. Although the fans rooted for the Sun, they could not hold back cheering for the No. 1 pick in this year’s WNBA draft.

The Dallas Wings' offense ran through Bueckers, who has transitioned to full-time point guard duties in the WNBA. Sun fans had to hold back cheering against Dallas every time Bueckers had the ball.

Paige Bueckers put on a show in front of UConn fans

Paige Bueckers did not disappoint in her return to Connecticut. She delivered a career-high 21 points behind 8-for-10 shooting. The rookie added a team-high seven assists with five rebounds and two steals. More importantly, by filling up the stat sheet, she carried the Dallas Wings to their first win of the season after a 0-4 start.

Bueckers gave her best performance in the second quarter when the Wings dominated the Sun 33-18. She went 3-for-4 and ended the period with eight points, two steals and one assist. The former UConn star gave Dallas a boost before marching to a comfortable win.

After the game, Paige Bueckers was mobbed by former teammates and Huskies fans. She received a standing ovation and capped off the night by signing autographs.

