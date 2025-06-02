"Huge pickup for them" - WNBA fans react to Haley Jones signing with Mercury on hardship contract

The Phoenix Mercury bolstered the roster after injuries to key players. Alyssa Thomas (calf), Natasha Mack (back) and Kahleah Copper (surgery recovery) are out for some time, triggering the eligibility of the hardship exception. The Mercury picked up Hailey Jones to for reinforcement.
Hailey Jones, the No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, played the past two seasons for the Atlanta Dream. Karl Smesko, in his first season as Dream coach, cut her in mid-May, making the 6-foot-1 guard/forward an unrestricted free agent.
If anything else, Jones is a reliable presence who has not missed a game in her WNBA career. Last season, she started in 24 of 40 games and averaged 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She is expected to add depth to Nate Tibbetts’ roster, which could use a playmaking and defensive lift from the former first-rounder.
The Phoenix Mercury have been competitive despite injuries to Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack and Kahleah Copper. They lost 74-71 to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday before bouncing back with an 85-80 decision over the LA Sparks two nights later. Thibetts relied on his starters, who piled up 75 points (88.2%) of the team’s total output. The Mercury coach hopes Jones can provide a spark off the bench.
Phoenix Mercury are playing well amid mounting injuries
Kahleah Copper had surgery on her left knee in mid-May. According to the Phoenix Mercury, she will be out for 4-6 weeks. Natasha Mack suffered a back injury on the same date the team announced Copper’s surgery. Mack was supposed to be back in two weeks but has not played again.
Alyssa Thomas missed the last two games due to a calf injury. She does not have a definite timeline for a return.
While the injuries have piled up, the newly acquired Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb have kept the team afloat. Sabally is averaging 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She has become Thibetts’ No. 1 option on offense.
Without Alyssa Thomas, the coach has relied on Whitcomb to run the offense. In the last two games without the All-Star, the combo guard is averaging 12.5 PPG, 5.5 APG and 5.5 RPG. Whitcomb’s 43.0% shooting has given the team a badly-needed jolt and floor-spacing threat.