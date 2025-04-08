"I had 22 points in 2 minutes": Caitlin Clark stuns David Letterman while narrating iconic scrimmage story

Caitlin Clark appeared on Netflix’s "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" on Tuesday. During her conversation with Letterman, the Fever star spoke on several subjects, including an iconic scrimmage, where she scored 22 points in two minutes.

Letterman and Clark were talking about practice videos when David brought up said scrimmage. Caitlin explained how it came to be:

“Nobody knows if it actually happened because nobody saw it,” Clark said.

“So we have a practice team that’s just all guys, they have to be students at the university. They basically just volunteer their time.”

“I think we were down 15, so we, like, make a couple of threes, we cut it to like 10.”

Letterman intervened, asking Caitlin whether she was the one making threes or if it was the entire team. She replied:

“It was me, but the points went to the Iowa Hawkeyes,” Clark said. “So I think I had 22 points in two minutes, was the moral of the story.”

David Letterman was left stunned when Clark mentioned how many points she scored. She continued:

“It was funny because we had a high school girls' basketball team there that day. So, we had a little audience, and we were up in our practice gym, and they were, like, jumping out of their chairs, going crazy.”

Caitlin Clark then explained how she couldn’t believe it when she knocked down her fifth triple in under a minute. She mentioned that they won the scrimmage, and the practice players never heard the end of it.

“Great to play with”: Caitlin Clark on her connection with Aliyah Boston

During her interview with David Letterman, Caitlin Clark also shed light on her chemistry with Fever players. Letterman asked Clark who she had a boost for on the Fever. She gave a special mention to forward Aliyah Boston and mentioned that she’s great to play with:

“Aliyah Boston’s been great to play with, obviously. It was cool. She had been through everything that I was gonna go through just the year prior, so it was nice to have her on the team and be close to her.

“I think our chemistry grew so much over the course of the year. It probably will continue to grow, too.”

Aliyah Boston made 40 appearances for the Fever last season, recording 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

