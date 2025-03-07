"I would not do it again" - Napheesa Collier candidly reflects on challenges of rushing back from childbirth to play with 2× WNBA Finals MVP

Back in May of 2022, Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter Mila. Maternity leave typically leaves WNBA players out for an entire season, but that wasn't the case here. Collier ended up returning to play 74 days later, an experience she never plans on going through again.

Collier had added motivation for this quick return, as she wanted to play alongside one of her teammates one last time. Heading into the 2022 campaign, two-time WNBA MVP Sylvia Fowles announced that she'd be retiring at the end of the season.

On Thursday, Napheesa Collier was a guest on the South Beach Sessions show with Dan LeBatard. Among the topics covered was her quick return to play in 2022. While she's grateful to have gotten to play with Fowles before her retirement, it doesn't seem like she'd ever endure something like that again.

"I'm super happy I got to play with Syl," Collier said. "She's such a legend in our game. But, I mean, I would not do it again." (16:45)

Collier, who was 25 at the time, only ended up playing in four games for the Minnesota Lynx in 2022. Her numbers took an expected dip given the circumstances, averaging 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in that stretch.

Napheesa Collier's mom once spoke on relationship between Lynx star and Sylvia Fowles

Given all she went through to make a speedy return following her pregnancy, it's clear that Sylvia Fowles means a lot to Napheesa Collier. That said, their bond stems far beyond the basketball court.

During an interview with ESPN in 2022, Collier's mom touched on her daughter's efforts to play with Fowles before her retirement. She stated that the latter has become an extended member of the family, and was always around to spend time with Mila when she first born.

"Any opportunity that Syl can hold her, she's holding her," said Sarah, holding back tears speaking about how much Fowles means to their family. "She's just so nurturing. The name Mama Syl is the most fitting nickname for her."

Fowles first joined the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and was a veteran leader and mentor by the time Napheesa Collier arrived in 2019. She likely served as a key piece of the former No. 6 pick's support system as she navigated the start of her pro career.

During her 14-year career in the WNBA, Fowles racked up a long list of accolades. She retired an eight-time All-Star, two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Collier has followed in Fowles' footsteps, becoming a dominant two-way star in her own right. She should be beyond proud of how much her friend and former teammate has grown on and off the court.

