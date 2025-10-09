  • home icon
  "I agree with Phee": Unrivaled co-founder stands with Napheesa Collier after Cathy Engelbert pushes back on accusations 

"I agree with Phee": Unrivaled co-founder stands with Napheesa Collier after Cathy Engelbert pushes back on accusations 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 09, 2025 10:34 GMT
Breanna Stewart recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing saga between Napheesa Collier and Cathy Engelbert. During a live discussion at the LWT Summit, Stewart expressed her full support for Collier’s comments, praising her Unrivaled co-founder for speaking up about things that needed to be addressed.

“My reaction to Phee's statement is I agree with Phee,” Stewart said. “I stand 100% with Phee and what she said. I think it's hard to see that kind of interaction transpire.”
Stewart also reflected on the timing of Collier’s message to the WNBA commissioner. She further explained its importance with respect to the collective bargaining agreement.

“Then you still have to have negotiations and continue to be cordial across the table, so definitely agree with Phee,” Stewart added. I think that our messaging right now is, it's not personal, it is business. Show us, show us your money and we'll show you yours, you know what I mean, like let's actually talk about it.”
Napheesa Collier had earlier made headlines by calling out the WNBA’s leadership during her end-of-season media session. Instead of addressing Collier’s specific points, Engelbert responded by expressing disappointment that Collier had portrayed the league’s leadership in a negative light.

Although Engelbert’s response drew criticism from many players and fans, Stewart chose not to join in the backlash. She refrained from mocking or criticizing Engelbert’s statement. Instead, the New York Liberty star limited her comments to supporting Napheesa Collier.

Napheesa Collier spoke with Kamala Harris about her decision to criticize Cathy Engelbert

During the recent A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit, Napheesa Collier sat down with former Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about what pushed her to make the bold statement about the league’s leadership.

Collier explained that her frustration came from the collective bargaining agreement negotiations and seeing little to no progress being made.

"I am on the union for our CBA negotiations, like our collective bargaining negotiations for our league," Collier said. "And for so long I felt like I saw what was going on behind closed doors.
"For so long, we tried to have these conversations and move the needle in those meetings that we would have with the league within our leadership. And I saw nothing was changing.
Even though the players’ union and the league still haven’t finalized the collective bargaining agreement, the WNBA Finals are moving forward between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

On Wednesday, A’ja Wilson’s game-winning shot gave the Aces a 3-0 series lead, putting them just one win away from claiming their third championship in four years.

