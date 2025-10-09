"I already understood the assignment": A'ja Wilson shows unshakable confidence after silencing doubters with jaw-dropping clutch shot

On Wednesday, A'ja Wilson silenced her doubters after she made a clutch shot in the dying moments of the game to secure an important win for her team. The Las Vegas Aces faced the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals series on Wednesday.It was an intense game as the Mercury desperatley needed the win. They were 2-0 down before the game and could not afford to give the Aces a 3-0 lead in the series. Both teams went against each other in fullf force and it looked like the game would go to overtime.However, with only five seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, A'ja Wilson made a midrange jumper after beating a double-team to break the deadlock and secure a 90-88 win for her side.After the game, the courtside reporter asked the three-time MVP to explain what coach Becky Hammon told her while drawing with her in the lead.&quot;She didn't say much. I already understood the assignment. We just got to continue to play hard, and I think you saw that tonight,&quot; Wilson said.Later, the reporter asked the Aces star for her thoughts on scoring the game-winner over two defenders.&quot;It's a blessing it really is,&quot; She said. &quot;God's been working on us, he has been working on me and I hope that people can see that when they see me play. It's real, I just needed a bucket to go and I didn't see who was in front of me, I didn't care. This is the Finals, you got to make shots.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson ended the night with 34-points, 14-rebounds, four-assists and three-blocks. The Aces now lead the final series 3-0 and need only one win to become the 2025 WNBA champions.Coach Becky Hammon reveals what she said before A'ja Wilson's game-winnerA'ja Wilson, Becky Hammon, and Jewell Loyd attended the post-game conference after securing a crucial win in the final series. A reporter asked Hammon to reveal what she said to her players while drawing the final play of the game, which resulted in Wilson's game-winner.&quot;Give the ball to A'ja and get out of the way. It's all the play was,&quot; Hammon said.A'ja Wilson joined the conversation after her coach's statement and expressed her thoughts on the topic of discussion.&quot;I feel like in that moment if a coach has to tell me what to do, I am not doing my job,&quot; Wislon said. &quot;She just dreww up a play, it wasn't really even a play... it was pretty much what you saw, and I am appreciative that Becky trusts me in those moments... those are the moments that you live for.&quot;The Aces will face the Mercury in Game 4 of the final series on Friday.