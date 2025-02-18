"I be beating her up": Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington & more crown $215,000 star the WNBA’s biggest trash talker

DiJonai Carrington, Ricka Jackson and more WNBA players were asked about the biggest trash-talker in the league. A fan account shared a clip with players giving this distinction to Alyssa Thomas. Opponents and even a former teammate picked her.

Carrington started by naming Thomas, who signed a one-year, $215,000 contract with the Phoenix Mercury, and Marina Mabrey, with whom she had clashed on the court several times before.

"AT, even though she's on my team, I still hear it. Oh, Marina [Mabrey]. Duh!" Carrington said.

Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces went with Diana Taurasi, while her teammate Chelsea Gray named former Aces star Kelsey Plum, Taurasi and Thomas, as well.

"She talks all he time," Gray said.

LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson also went with Thomas, revealing that they're constantly joking and competing in Unrivaled.

"Alyssa Thomas. She's like so funny, I literally love her. We joke and play all day in Unrivaled. I be beating her up," Jackson said.

To finish the video, Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx went with Diana Taurasi, the three-time WNBA champion.

Thomas is competing at Unrivaled with Laces BC, where she's still giving the talk to opponents.

Alyssa Thomas spent 10 years with the Connecticut Sun (2014-2024) before being traded to the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA offseason. She'll share touches with Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Diana Taurasi if she decides to play one more season.

DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Alyssa Thomas were present at 2025 NBA All-Star weekend

After the 1-on-1 tournament of Unrivaled's inaugural season was over - with Napheesa Collier taking the victory - several players traveled to San Francisco to soak in NBA All-Star festivities.

Besides Collier, Courtney Williams, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards attended the All-Star Game on Sunday.

DeWanna Bonner and her fiancée Alyssa Thomas were also seen at the event, as well as legend Candace Parker. The WNBA's official Instagram account shared a series of photos to recall their star's weekend.

“Always a good time with our @nba friends at #NBAAllStar. See you next year! 🌟 " the caption read.

Rickea Jackson and Kayla Thornton participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, with the LA Sparks star helping Team Bonds to a 66-55 victory over Thornton's squad, Team Rice.

After the All-Star festivities, all these players will be back for a new week of Unrivaled.

