"I can't believe my baby is growing up": Proud Candace Parker makes her feelings known on niece Naomi Parker's senior night

During her heyday, Candace Parker was considered one of the most dominant players in the WNBA. Parker was capable of scoring, passing, rebounding and defending at a high level. The 38-year-old announced her retirement from the WNBA last year and is now following the next generation of Parker stars closely.

Parker's niece, Naomi Parker, celebrated her senior night at Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida, this week. Like her aunt, Naomi is a star athlete and a highly rated prospect. The 5-foot-9 point guard has put together an impressive resume over the last four years.

Parker has followed Naomi's progress since she was an infant. On Monday, she shared a photo of the young point guard on her Instagram account and made her feelings known on Naomi's special day.

Trending

"#3 I'm proud of you ❤️ Senior Night. I can't believe my baby is growing up ❤️ love you @naomiparker3," wrote Parker

C. Parker shares a photo from her niece's senior day. Photo Credits: Candace Parker's IG account

Candace and Naomi come from a family of basketball players. Candace's father, Larry, played at Joliet West High School. He proceeded to play for the University of Iowa in the '70s before transitioning into coaching.

Candace's brother, Anthony, was a standout athlete at Bradley University and would go on to be selected by the New Jersey Nets as the 21st pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Candace Parker is one of the most decorated WNBA players of all time. She won three championships with three different organizations (Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces). The talented forward is one of only eight players to win the WNBA MVP award on two or more occasions.

After an illustrious professional career that lasted 15 years and saw her play 410 games, Parker announced her retirement in April 2024.

Candace Parker shouts out niece Naomi Parker after she secures 1000-point milestone

Lady Vols legend Candace Parker during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium. Photo Credit: Imagn

Candace Parker's niece, Naomi, has developed into one of the top players in her class and has put up big numbers throughout her high school career.

In December, the talented guard hit a huge milestone, recording her 1000th point for Steinbrenner High School. The achievement earned special praise from her aunt, who took to social media to shout out the rising star:

"So proud of my niecey poo @_naomiparker3 1k!!

Naomi Parker receives praise from C. Parker after hitting 1,000-point mark. Photo Credits: Candace Parker's IG account

Naomi Parker is set to graduate this year and will be looking to continue her basketball journey at the collegiate level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback