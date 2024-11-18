"I don't believe in showers" - Funny Marco hilariously stumps Angel Reese with 'clickbait' answer on Sky star's podcast

Funny Marco was the latest guest in the “Unapologetically Angel” show by Angel Reese. Before the episode dropped, the Chicago Sky star asked fans to send questions they would like to ask the YouTube sensation. Reese eventually asked the comedian to respond to some of the inquiries from interested fans.

Reese bluntly asked the known prankster if he took a shower every day. The highly sought content creator responded:

“No. I don’t believe in showers.”

The WNBA All-Star looked stumped and confused before Funny Marco continued:

“I just did that for a clickbait so people y’all use that on the thing and somebody can come and watch it. I do take showers. I could show you the point and then pause it and people be like, ‘Wait, he’s nasty.’”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Funny Marco’s social media popularity took off because of his comedic skills. He started with pranks on his YT channel. His timing, engagement and hilarious clips are some of the reasons why he is highly sought after.

The comedian’s rapport with Angel Reese was spot on. There were hardly dull moments as the two connected with every topic they discussed in the podcast. He took as much as he gave in the back-and-forth with the “Chi Barbie.”

Funny Marco impressed Angel Reese with his WNBA knowledge

The talk between Funny Marco and Angel Reese unsurprisingly extended to basketball. He surprised the host when he said he loves the WNBA better than the NBA. The comedian added that he watches the former throughout the season but focuses on the playoffs for the latter.

The guest asked Reese who she thought was the best 3-point shooter in the WNBA and she gamely responded:

“Between Caitlin [Clark], Diana Taurasi…”

Funny Marco cut Reese off, telling her she didn’t name the first player who should be on top of the list. He insisted that Sabrina Ionescu should have been mentioned first. Reese conceded that the New York Liberty star should be in consideration along with Jewell Loy of the Seattle Storm.

Angel Reese was so impressed she told her guest he should consider working as a general manager in the WNBA. She even asked him to come to Chicago to work for the Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback