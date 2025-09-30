"I don't blame the refs" - Geno Auriemma indirectly calls out Cathy Englebert over officiating problem that hurts WNBA games

UConn's legendary coach Geno Auriemma had a lot of things to say about the officiating in the WNBA. Auriemma seemingly called out commissioner Cathy Engelbert for allowing too much physicality in games, which have been criticized by fans, players and coaches this season.

Speaking on Monday's preseason availability, Auriemma discussed the physicality in women's basketball. His teams over the years are known for their physicality, but it didn't reach a point like in today's WNBA. He even mentioned how some NBA and WNBA players are telling him that a WNBA game is more physical than an NBA game.

"I've had a lot of NBA people and a lot of former WNBA players tell me that what goes on in the WNBA game is way more physical than what happens in an NBA game," Auriemma said. "Now, you go to NBA games in the playoffs, well, that's maybe a different story. But I think on a daily basis, I think the WNBA game is not conducive to great basketball."

Geno Auriemma added that he's not going to blame the officials because they are just doing what the rules say. He thought that it was about the WNBA changing its rules and embracing the offense more to make the product more entertaining, which would result in more viewers.

"People can't get open, people can't cut," Auriemma said. "The ball handlers getting whacked every time they move. You always expect your best player to have a rough time. I've been through that and I've complained about it a lot. ... I don't blame the officials."

With a new CBA being negotiated, it will be interesting to see if the WNBA will favor a more entertaining product by making things easier for the offense, like in the NBA.

Geno Auriemma's all-time starting five for UConn

Geno Auriemma's all-time starting five for UConn. (Photo: IMAGN)

Geno Auriemma has been in charge of UConn since 1985, leading the Huskies to 12 NCAA championships. Auriemma has coached a large number of great players in his career, from stars to Hall of Famers.

In an appearance on Azzi Fudd's "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast, Auriemma and Fudd did a UConn all-time starting five draft. The legendary coach picked first and got Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Swin Cash and Tamika Williams.

On the other hand, Fudd picked herself, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Maya Moore. Out of those 10 players, Bird, Cash and Moore are in the Hall of Fame. Taurasi, Charles and Stewart are likely going in as well, while Fudd, Bueckers and Collier have time to build up their resumes.

