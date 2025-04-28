"I was brought here for a reason": Kelsey Plum opens up about high-stakes job of rebuilding with LA Sparks after rough year

LA Sparks' new player, Kelsey Plum, expressed solidarity with the team as they look to rebuild while putting up a strong challenge next season. Plum made her feelings known in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
Speaking with the outlet at the Sparks' training camp in Torrance, California, she said:
"With all due respect, we finished last last year, so everything that we did last year was thrown out the window. I was brought here for a reason. It’s the turn of a new leaf in a lot of different ways, in leadership and investment in the franchise. That’s why I decided to come here."
Kelsey Plum, a three-time WNBA All-Star for the third consecutive year last season, joined Los Angeles this offseason. She was acquired by the franchise as part of a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm in February.
Although Plum is faced with a huge rebuilding task at hand, she is unfazed by it and has welcomed the challenge, as evidenced by her latest comments. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season pans out for her and the team.
LA Sparks head coach in support of Kelsey Plum's leadership style
LA Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts didn't hold back from expressing her support for the leadership style of Kelsey Plum. During the same interview, Roberts talked about how Plum is leading the team with her work ethic.
"Kelsey is different, and I mean that in the biggest compliment," she said. "Just everyone being around her, it’s going to elevate them in terms of how they prepare themselves, how they work, and how they handle it."
A two-time champion with Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023, Plum brings a wealth of championship experience to a Sparks team that finished last in the WNBA in 2024. She would be expected to guide top rookies Sania Feagin and Sarah Ashlee Barker, while helping to improve second-year stars Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.
However, Kelsey Plum will also have experienced veterans Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims alongside her, as the team looks to massively improve on last season's poor performance