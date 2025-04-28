"I was brought here for a reason": Kelsey Plum opens up about high-stakes job of rebuilding with LA Sparks after rough year

LA Sparks' new player, Kelsey Plum, expressed solidarity with the team as they look to rebuild while putting up a strong challenge next season. Plum made her feelings known in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

Ad

Speaking with the outlet at the Sparks' training camp in Torrance, California, she said:

"With all due respect, we finished last last year, so everything that we did last year was thrown out the window. I was brought here for a reason. It’s the turn of a new leaf in a lot of different ways, in leadership and investment in the franchise. That’s why I decided to come here."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kelsey Plum, a three-time WNBA All-Star for the third consecutive year last season, joined Los Angeles this offseason. She was acquired by the franchise as part of a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm in February.

Although Plum is faced with a huge rebuilding task at hand, she is unfazed by it and has welcomed the challenge, as evidenced by her latest comments. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season pans out for her and the team.

Ad

LA Sparks head coach in support of Kelsey Plum's leadership style

LA Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts didn't hold back from expressing her support for the leadership style of Kelsey Plum. During the same interview, Roberts talked about how Plum is leading the team with her work ethic.

"Kelsey is different, and I mean that in the biggest compliment," she said. "Just everyone being around her, it’s going to elevate them in terms of how they prepare themselves, how they work, and how they handle it."

Ad

A two-time champion with Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023, Plum brings a wealth of championship experience to a Sparks team that finished last in the WNBA in 2024. She would be expected to guide top rookies Sania Feagin and Sarah Ashlee Barker, while helping to improve second-year stars Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

However, Kelsey Plum will also have experienced veterans Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims alongside her, as the team looks to massively improve on last season's poor performance

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More