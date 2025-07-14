"I call him Robert Grifter the III": LeBron James' friend comes to Angel Reese’s defense with scathing attack on ex-NFL star amid racial drama

Angel Reese is once again the talk of the town as she gets involved in a controversy with former NFL star Robert Griffin III. Recently, a friend of an all-time NBA great weighed in on this discussion.

Appearing on Fox Sports Radio's "Up on Game," LeBron James' buddy Cuffs the Legend delivered a scathing attack on Griffin, who recently posted an image of a monkey replacing the Chicago Sky forward on the cover of the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition.

"I call him Robert Grifter the III," Cuffs the Legend said. "He's a grifter. That's all you're seeing now in sports media sometimes where people try to align themselves with certain people that are the hot button topic in sports."

Cuffs the Legend, who delivers NBA commentary on social media, called Griffin "disingenuous" for posting the altered video game cover, saying that the football player-turned-analyst proceeded to "act fake concerned" for the Chicago star.

On the other hand, Cuffs the Legend heaped praise on Reese for handling the situation well.

"She is keeping the main thing, the main thing," he said of Reese. "She's more focused and more motivated than she's ever been."

Cuffs the Legend added that Reese would benefit from a move to a different WNBA team in the not-too-distant future.

"I feel like, if she can get in a better environment soon, maybe get a trade in the next year or two and go to a more competitive team, we'll see even more production out of Angel."

To Reese's credit, she continues to lead the WNBA in rebounds with 12.8 boards per game amidst all the distractions off the court.

Chicago Sky extends support to Angel Reese following her appearance on video game cover

While the altered image posted by Griffin was highly questionable, the Chicago Sky showed their support for Reese by pulling off a large-scale gesture inside Wintrust Arena.

Ahead of Saturday's home game against the Minnesota Lynx, the Sky organization placed Reese's 2K26 cover on every seat inside their home venue.

To top it off, the Sky defeated the Western Conference-leading Lynx 87-81 that night. Reese got her eigth consecutive double-double by putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds.

