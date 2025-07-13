"I can’t find my durags": Bam Adebayo playfully accuses A'ja Wilson after her monster 34-point outing

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson put up a strong 34-point performance against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday. The outing earned a response from her partner Bam Adebayo, as the Heat star playfully accused Wilson after her impressive showing.
The center returned to the Aces starting five after missing out on her team's 70-68 loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday. Wilson was ruled out of the game with a wrist sprain, which she endured after suffering a hard fall during a game against the NY Liberty on Tuesday.
Making her return against the Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Wilson recorded a double-double, dropping 34 points and 16 rebounds in 33 minutes. She also shot 75% from the field while dishing out 4 assists. Jackie Young also chipped in with 30 points, as the duo earned a hard-fought 104-102 victory for the Aces.
Wilson's partner, Bam Adebayo, playfully accused her on Threads after her performance against Golden State.
"Smh I hate when I can’t find my durags 🙃," he wrote.
Both Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson are known for sporting headwear during games, and Bam couldn’t resist joking that she might’ve been wearing his durag on the court. While lighthearted, it was a rare and genuine moment from a couple that usually keeps things private—Adebayo showing support for Wilson’s game in his way was a wholesome touch.
The Las Vegas Aces (10-11) will face the Dallas Wings in their final game before the All-Star break, and will be looking to end the first half of the season with a win.
A'ja Wilson's 34-point night vs. the Valkyries puts her even with Bam Adebayo in 30-point games
The Las Vegas Aces (10-11) returned to winning ways with a stellar two-point victory over the Golden State Valkyries. On a two-game losing streak, Wilson returned from her wrist injury and led her team to victory as they continue their ascent in the WNBA standings.
A'ja Wilson’s 34-point performance wasn’t just dominant, it also put her on par with Bam Adebayo when it comes to 30-point games. According to StatMuse, this was the 27th time Wilson has hit the 30-point mark, matching her partner’s tally in the NBA.
With both of them being the cornerstone of their respective franchises, the statistic is a great ode to their relationship.