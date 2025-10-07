"I can’t stop until I get one" - Alyssa Thomas vows to chase championship on Mercury to boost her decorated WNBA resume

Alyssa Thomas turned the Phoenix Mercury around in her first season with the franchise. Thomas led the team to the WNBA Finals and has a chance to win the first championship of her career. A title is the only award that the star forward hasn't won, which makes her current run with the Mercury extra special.Thomas has collected several awards in her career. She has been selected to six All-Defensive teams, named an All-WNBA player three times, and named an All-Star several times. This season, she came close to winning the MVP award, finishing in third place. Additionally, she became the all-time leader in triple-doubles.But right now, she's focused on leading the Phoenix franchise to a championship. When asked what winning the title means to her, she said that it would complete everything that she's accomplished. The records, accolades and decorations that Thomas has in her resume can be validated.&quot;To win a championship, I feel like none of the records are -- any of it is completed without a championship,&quot; Thomas said. &quot;I feel like winning a championship just completes the resume on a great career and this is the whole reason that I'm playing is to win a championship... I can't stop until I get one.&quot;She's determined to lead the Mercury to a potential championship, to add to her 12-year-long career in the WNBA. In the first two games against the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals, Alyssa Thomas is averaging 12.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 63.2% from the field. This is the third time she has appeared in the Finals.Phoenix trails 0-2 in the series and looks to bounce back on Wednesday for Game 3.Nate Tibbetts doesn't want to hold Alyssa Thomas backIt's the WNBA Finals, and it means the physicality between the two teams will be at an all-time high. Heading into Game 3, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts told the media that he doesn't want to hold Alyssa Thomas back and wants her to be physical for the team.“There is no holding back AT,&quot; Tibbetts said. &quot;She is who she is. That’s why we love her, and she’s the player that she is. The thing that I get disappointed in hearing is our officials say she’s hard to officiate because she plays so physical. AT is going to be AT when we want her to be.”Thomas is the driving force for the Mercury. She does everything the team needs. Whether it's scoring, rebounding or passing, Alyssa Thomas is active and plays an important role.Other stars like Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper need to set up and help the six-time All-Star forward.