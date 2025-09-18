"I care about Angel" - Angel Reese's namesake pushes back against backlash from fans holding her to task for criticizing teammates

Following some choice comments aimed at the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese has been a hot topic of conversation in WNBA circles. After giving the All-Star forward a bold request, one former player opened up on her bond with the rising star.The 2025 season was one to forget for the Sky, finishing tied for the league's worst record. Amid these shortcomings, Reese voiced her frustrations and urged the front office to make proper roster upgrades in the offseason.As people weighed in with their thoughts on Reese's remarks, Angel McCoughtry called the Sky forward to action. She suggested that Reese give her teammates a cut of her endorsement money as a sign of good faith.McCoughtry's comments quickly went viral online, leading to her appearing on Etan Thomas' podcast to clear the air. The former Atlanta Dream star reflected on the bond she and Angel Reese have and that she is one of her supporters, not a critic.&quot;Y'all got the wrong one. I have her back guys,&quot; McCoughtry said. &quot;I've known her since eighth grade. We're both from Baltimore, we both share the name Angel. We both went to the same high school. We both had the same high school coach. Why would I come after her?&quot; McCoughtry spent the better half of 13 years in the WNBA, primarily playing for the Dream. She finished her playing career in 2022 with a list of accolades headlined by five All-Star nominations and two scoring titles. Angel Reese posts heartfelt message amid signature shoe release Although the Chicago Sky have struggled to climb the ranks in the WNBA, Angel Reese continues to become a big name in women's sports. On Thursday, she joined the exclusive group of players to have their own signature shoe.Reebok and Reese have teased the launch of her own line, and it's finally here. Upon the official release, the Sky forward took to social media to reflect on this moment. She is beyond grateful for what she has been able to accomplish at a young age and gave a shout-out to all of her supporters.&quot;I can’t even put into words how PROUD I am of this moment, how THANKFUL I am for the journey, and how GRATEFUL I am for every single person who has supported me along the way. 23 years old,&quot; Reese wrote on X. Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINK✨ HAPPY LAUNCH DAY ✨ Today I get to share a dream turned reality—my very first shoe👟 I can’t even put into words how PROUD I am of this moment, how THANKFUL I am for the journey, and how GRATEFUL I am for every single person who has supported me along the way. 23 years old…Reese's signature shoe can be found on Reebok's website. It comes in three different colorways and costs $120.