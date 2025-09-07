"I am coming back": $185,000 Sky star takes savage shots at Angel Reese with no-nonsense statement on WNBA future

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune last week, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese called on her team's front office to strengthen their roster for next season. Reese also name-dropped a number of her teammates, including veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot. According to Reese, the Sky can no longer depend on Vandersloot &quot;at the age she's at.&quot;Prior to the Sky's Wednesday matchup against the Connecticut Sun, Sloot appeared to respond to Reese's comments. In a pre-game interview that went viral over the weekend, the two-time WNBA champion expressed her optimism that she will be returning to the Sky next season.&quot;Contrary to what people say or think, my age is absolutely not a factor,&quot; a smiling Vandersloot told Miller. &quot;I'm gonna come back better than ever...I've put myself in the position to come back and compete, even at this age.&quot;It wasn't just Vandersloot who took note of Reese's incendiary comments. After Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said that the team would be sanctioning Reese, the two-time All-Star was benched during the first half of the Sky's showdown against the Las Vegas Aces this past weekend.Vandersloot, who signed a one-year, $185,000 contract with the Sky as per Spotrac, has been sidelined for all but seven games after suffering an ACL injury on June 7. The 13-year veteran had come off a championship campaign with the New York Liberty, and she was expected to help the Sky raise their ceiling with her veteran leadership and combo guard skills.For a variety of reasons, the Sky struggled to win this season, pulling off a woeful 10-31 record with just three games left on their schedule. One of the questions that the team will have to address this season is the compromised dynamic between their young star and their seasoned court general.&quot;I think the language is taken out of context&quot;: Angel Reese apologizes for controversial comments aimed at Sky teammatesFor what it's worth, Reese delivered an apology for her comments during a post-game media availability last week.&quot;I probably am frustrated at myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates,&quot; Reese told reporters. &quot;I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article.&quot;Oh No He Didn't @ohnohedidnt24LINKAngel Reese: &quot;I don't think I'm frustrated, I'm probably am frustrated at myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates. I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article&quot;Reese added that she's looking to be more careful about what she says, as she recognizes that her words can sometimes be &quot;taken any kind of way.&quot;