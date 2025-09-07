  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "I am coming back": $185,000 Sky star takes savage shots at Angel Reese with no-nonsense statement on WNBA future

"I am coming back": $185,000 Sky star takes savage shots at Angel Reese with no-nonsense statement on WNBA future

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Sep 07, 2025 03:40 GMT
An image of Courtney Vandersloot and Angel Reese
Courtney Vandersloot appears to respond to Angel Reese's comment about her age. Credit: WNBA/x

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune last week, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese called on her team's front office to strengthen their roster for next season. Reese also name-dropped a number of her teammates, including veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot. According to Reese, the Sky can no longer depend on Vandersloot "at the age she's at."

Ad

Prior to the Sky's Wednesday matchup against the Connecticut Sun, Sloot appeared to respond to Reese's comments. In a pre-game interview that went viral over the weekend, the two-time WNBA champion expressed her optimism that she will be returning to the Sky next season.

"Contrary to what people say or think, my age is absolutely not a factor," a smiling Vandersloot told Miller. "I'm gonna come back better than ever...I've put myself in the position to come back and compete, even at this age."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It wasn't just Vandersloot who took note of Reese's incendiary comments. After Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said that the team would be sanctioning Reese, the two-time All-Star was benched during the first half of the Sky's showdown against the Las Vegas Aces this past weekend.

Vandersloot, who signed a one-year, $185,000 contract with the Sky as per Spotrac, has been sidelined for all but seven games after suffering an ACL injury on June 7. The 13-year veteran had come off a championship campaign with the New York Liberty, and she was expected to help the Sky raise their ceiling with her veteran leadership and combo guard skills.

Ad

For a variety of reasons, the Sky struggled to win this season, pulling off a woeful 10-31 record with just three games left on their schedule. One of the questions that the team will have to address this season is the compromised dynamic between their young star and their seasoned court general.

"I think the language is taken out of context": Angel Reese apologizes for controversial comments aimed at Sky teammates

For what it's worth, Reese delivered an apology for her comments during a post-game media availability last week.

Ad
"I probably am frustrated at myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates," Reese told reporters. "I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article."

Reese added that she's looking to be more careful about what she says, as she recognizes that her words can sometimes be "taken any kind of way."

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications