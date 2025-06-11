"I don't complain": Angel Reese gets brutally honest after disastrous start to 2025 WNBA season

Angel Reese didn't hold back on her disastrous start to the 2025 WNBA season. After scoring a season-high 17 points on 61.5% shooting in Tuesday's 85-66 loss to the New York Liberty, Reese shared her thoughts on winning the BET Sportswoman of the Year award for the third consecutive time and reflected on the criticism she has received.

In seven games before the loss against the Liberty, Reese averaged a measly 9.1 points on 30.9% shooting, seemingly getting worse with her offensive struggles than in her rookie season. The controversy surrounding the Sky also grew, as many felt that coach Tyler Marsh was responsible for Reese's decline and the team's underwhelming run.

However, on Tuesday, Reese took complete ownership of her no-show while addressing her BET Sportswoman of the Year award win (via Natalie Esquire):

"It's great ... Obviously, 'cause it's my third one, it really meant something to other people today, 'cause it's me. And I just focus on basketball. I come into work every day and work. I don't complain, I don't care about anything else. I have bad days, I haven't been playing well at all. And I can sit around her and just mope around and point the finger, but it's been me."

Angel Reese claimed she's willing to improve as the season progresses and thanked her teammates for having her back during this rough time.

The Sky are down 2-6 on the year after Tuesday's loss and not looking in good shape. However, with Reese rediscovering her rhythm with a season-high effort on efficient shooting, Chicago may have some hope of turning things around.

Coach Tyler Marsh and Angel Reese have each other's backs

Angel Reese and Sky coach Tyler Marsh have each other's backs after falling 2-6 on the year. Reese claimed Marsh deserves grace as a first-time head coach, and that most of the Sky's shortcomings have been due to the players. Meanwhile, Marsh responded to her comments, saying the players also deserve respite, and he was aware of the criticism that follows with being a head coach.

"I appreciate those comments from Angel. Our players are the ones who deserve the grace," Marsh said (via Karli Bell). "I know what comes with the territory of being a head coach. I accept that for better or for worse."

Marsh hailed Reese's aggression in the loss to the Liberty. He was happy with her playing for her teammates and taking charge in a lopsided battle.

