"I don't complain about s**t" - Angel Reese reveals tweaking Chicago Sky strategy ahead of free agency after transformative All-Star weekend

Angel Reese was an active and visible participant in last weekend’s WNBA All-Star activities. She joined the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations and helped Team Collier to a resounding 151-131 win over Team Clark. Reese said that some of the things she learned during her stay in Indiana were an eye-opener for her.When asked about what she took from that weekend to Chicago, the two-time All-Star responded:“I came back and told the Chicago Sky the things that we need to add in because I think that’s important. … I don’t complain about s**t, but it’s a look for the other players. They wanna see these things, and they talked about it all weekend. I told them my feedback and things that we could improve on, especially going into this big free agency next year.”Most WNBA players signed one-year deals in 2024 to prepare for the new CBA. The players are looking for higher pay and a bigger share of the revenue, which has made one-season contracts the preferred route.A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Jackie Young are some of the unrestricted free agents after this season. The balance of power in the WNBA could shift drastically once these players are signed. Angel Reese, under contract until at least 2027, hopes the Chicago Sky can land a few of these superstars.With the roster built around the Cardoso-Reese tandem, the Sky missed the playoffs last year. Chicago held a 7-15 record, third-worst in the WNBA, heading into the 2025 All-Star break. The Sky retooled in the offseason but could end up out of the playoffs again, making the 2026 free agency a potential turning point for the franchise.Angel Reese and Sky are off to a rough start after All-Star breakAfter the All-Star weekend festivities, Angel Reese returned to her team to prepare for the second half of the season. The Chicago Sky to Minneapolis on Monday to face the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best record in the WNBA. Chicago came out prepared and raced to a 24-18 lead before the home team exploded in the second quarter to turn the game around.The Lynx beat up the Sky 29-14 in the second period to take a 47-38 advantage at halftime. After a brief break, the hosts dropped a crippling 13-2 run to open the third frame to push their lead to 60-40.