"I’d actually run through a wall for Paige Bueckers": Taylor Rooks can’t hide admiration as Wings rookie etches name in history books

Taylor Rooks couldn't hide her admiration for Paige Bueckers after she etched her name in the history books with another record on Friday. The Dallas Wings rookie became the second fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.

Bueckers achieved this feat in just 27 games, and only Cynthia Cooper reached it faster (23 games) than her.

The Thursday Night Football host shared a post on her Instagram story on Saturday. It highlighted Bueckers' latest accomplishment, and Rooks praised her.

"I'd actually run through a wall for Paige😭 love her," Rooks wrote.

Bueckers was the talk of the town during this year's WNBA draft. She headlined the event as the No. 1 pick and made a name for herself in Dallas.

She earned an All-Star nod in her rookie season, joining the elite company of Caitlin Clark, Sue Bird and more, as a rookie to play in an All-Star game. Bueckers has taken over the Wings' roster, emerging as their leading scorer in seven out of their last 10 games.

She is averaging 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 45.9% shooting. Bueckers is also the favorite to succeed Clark as this season's Rookie of the Year.

Paige Bueckers responds to Sophie Cunningham's criticism of WNBA referees

Paige Bueckers responded to Sophie Cunningham's criticism of the WNBA's officiating in Dallas' 81-80 win over Indiana on Tuesday. Following the game, the Fever guard expressed her opinion about the officiating on her podcast.

"I think that she's a hell of a player and I would love to play with her one day but those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night," Cunningham said, via "Show me Something." "Like you literally couldn't touch her and that sh*t is so annoying."

Ahead of the 97-96 loss to the Sparks on Friday, Bueckers was asked for her thoughts on Cunningham's comment.

"Everyone is entitled to their own unique personal opinion," Bueckers said, via the New York Post.

Even though the Wings lost on Friday, Bueckers had another strong performance. She finished with 29 points, four rebounds and five assists.

