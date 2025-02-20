"I don’t like being in my comfort zone": Nika Muhl makes feelings clear on her bold fashion choices

Aside from her burgeoning basketball career, Nika Muhl is also making a name for herself as a fashion trendsetter. In October 2024, the Seattle Storm guard was named GQ magazine’s Most Stylish WNBA Player.

On Wednesday, SLAM Magazine released a feature highlighting Muhl's fashion persona. In the piece, she explained why she loves to make bold fashion choices.

"I love to mix styles and eras to make them cohesive," Muhl said. "I don’t like being in my comfort zone."

The former UConn Husky opened up about the origins of her interest in fashion. According to Muhl, the catalyst was her invitation to attend the 2024 WNBA draft.

"I wasn’t expecting to be invited to the draft. Never in a million years," Muhl recounted. "The invite came five days before, and I had nothing in my closet that was worthy of being worn."

That led her to collaborate with stylist Brittany Hampton, resulting in an ensemble that turned heads at the draft. Muhl’s outfit that night included a cropped suit jacket, a midi slit skirt and stylish eyewear.

Muhl described how her fashion choices have become an outlet for personal expression. After missing four games due to delays in obtaining her work visa, she arrived at her WNBA debut wearing a graphic T-shirt featuring a photo of her paperwork stamped "Approved."

Despite her growing presence in fashion, the Storm guard clarified that her love for style remains secondary to basketball.

"Fashion takes up a little bit of my day, basketball takes up 80% of my day," she said.

Nika Muhl's fellow hoopers react to BTS pics of her photoshoot

Late last month, Muhl took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from her SLAM magazine photoshoot:

Her post drew positive reactions from fans and two notable basketball personalities — her former UConn teammate Aubrey Griffin and her current Storm running mate Nneka Ogwumike.

"Ate em up," commented Griffin.

"NIKABABY!" wrote Ogwumike.

Aubrey Griffin and Nneka Ogwumike compliment Nika Muhl. Credit: Muhl/IG

After a quiet rookie season in the WNBA, Nika Muhl suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her left knee while playing overseas, potentially sidelining her for the entire 2025 season..

