"I don’t like getting mollywopped on national TV": Kelsey Plum can't hide true feelings on Sparks’ miserable start

When Kelsey Plum joined the LA Sparks for the 2025 season, the hope for the team to become a serious contender seemed realistic. However, after the first quarter of the season, their hopes are being crushed from all sides.

Plum spent the first seven years of her career playing for the Las Vegas Aces and won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. After she joined the Sparks, the WNBA star took a bigger leadership role, and it hasn't been an easy ride.

On Thursday, June 19, the Sparks veteran admitted to Lisa Leslie on "Just Women's Sports" that poor results from her team have been tough for her.

"I'm grateful to be in LA, to have been welcomed such with open arms. And you know right now it's been tough I'm not going to lie," Plum said. "I don't like losing, I don't like getting mollywopped on national TV."

However, Kelsey Plum vowed to get her team to the top.

"But Lisa I promise you on my deathbed, we are going to get there. It's just you know how it is, you got to build and chip away And that doesn't happen overnight And I have faith in what we are building here and it's gonna take some time." [Timestamp 2:45]

After 13 games, the Sparks are the 10th seed in the league with a 4-9 record. One of the reasons for their struggle has been injuries. Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink haven't played this season, while Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson have also been dealing with injuries.

Kelsey Plum addresses the hype around Caitlin Clark

It is hard to have a conversation about the WNBA without mentioning the Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark. Kelsey Plum also shared her experience of playing against Clark last season, while noting that they haven't played against each other this season.

"I only had the chance to play her last season. But I mean, she brings the show," Plum told Lisa Leslie. "Literally, with her game, and then also with the fans on the road.

The Sparks star also shared a story from last season when the Las Vegas Aces faced the Indiana Fever. She said that her father, who was wearing Plum's Aces' jersey at a bar, watching the game, had a friendly back-and-forth against a fan who was wearing Clark's Fever jersey.

"Playing against great players in this league is always super fun," Plum added. "As a competitor, I know you know, you look forward to going toe-to-toe with people." [Timestamp 18:45]

Plum has shown love to Clark since the Fever star's rookie season. Last season, during Team USA vs the All-Star team, a video of Kelsey Plum guarding the Fever star full court while sharing a friendly banter went viral on the internet. They will go against each other on June 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena.

