  "I don't like them" - Courtney Williams gets real on trash talk fueling her season high 26-pt explosion vs Liberty

"I don’t like them" - Courtney Williams gets real on trash talk fueling her season high 26-pt explosion vs Liberty

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 17, 2025 00:08 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

On Saturday, Courtney Williams went off for a season-high 26 points as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the New York Liberty 86-80. After the game, Williams opened up on the motivation that fuelled her explosive performance against the defending WNBA champions.

Speaking to reporters in the post-game media availability, the Lynx court general was asked if the trash talk she hurls at the Liberty players helps her get more pumped for their matchup. In response, Williams talked about the lasting impact of Minnesota's loss to the Liberty in the 2024 finals series.

"The fire is there. They beat us last year. I don’t need more ammunition. I don’t like them," Williams said.
Though the two-time All-Star clarified that she "loved" the Liberty players as individuals, even giving her former Connecticut Sun teammate Jonquel Jones a shoutout, Williams made it clear that all personal relationships are cast aside when she competes on the hardcourt.

"When it comes to basketball, it’s nothing, I don’t want them to win," she added. "It’s not personal, it’s competitive. Y’all beat us, so I want you to lose everything."
With MVP candidate Napheesa Collier still sidelined due to an ankle injury, Williams led the charge for the Lynx, shooting 10-for-18 from the field while also contributing five rebounds and five assists. Kayla McBride and Jessica Shepard added 17 points apiece.

Given that the Lynx (28-5) and the Liberty (21-13) both have impressive records this season, the possibility of a Finals rematch is not out of question. As far as Williams is concerned, her competitive nature kicks into overdrive every time she faces the reigning champions.

"She literally saves us": Courtney Williams praises Lynx teammate for providing support on defense

In the same media availability, Williams praised her teammate Alanna Smith, who contributed on both ends of the floor in their six-point victory over New York.

Though Smith chipped in 14 points, it was her defense that Williams spoke highly of.

"We never feel like we’re out of the play right? Or if I get beat, I have trust that she’s going to have my back and I think we all feel that way," Williams said. "Lan saves us a lot, especially us guards. Just being honest, she literally saves us."
Smith's defense and Williams' leadership are two components that the Lynx will continue to rely on as they make another push for a WNBA title this season.

