"I fear this was to match Lyss not me": $620,000 star pokes fun at former teammate DiJonai Carrington over jersey number choice

The 2024 Connecticut Sun may have broken up, but the jokes live on, including those about the “NaiBrey” duo of DiJonai Carrington and Marina Mabrey. While Mabrey stayed with the Sun, Carrington has since been traded twice, first to the Dallas Wings, then to the Minnesota Lynx.Some WNBA fans on X pointed out that Carrington and Mabrey, who previously wore No. 4 and No. 21, respectively, during their time together in Connecticut, are now both wearing No. 3, sparking playful speculation about a potential reunion.But Mabrey, in the final year of her three-year, $620,000 deal with the Sun, quickly shut those rumors down. She clarified that Carrington’s number switch was for her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith.“I fear this was to match Lyss not me 😭😭,” Mabrey posted on X.NaLyssa Smith wears No. 3 for the Las Vegas Aces - Source: GettyCarrington was traded to the Wings in February as part of a four-team deal. She put up averages of 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for Dallas, a team currently near the bottom of the WNBA standings.To acquire Carrington, the Lynx sent Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick to Dallas. The Wings also waived Teaira McCowan to finalize the trade.Dallas has been aggressive in trades this season, previously shipping NaLyssa Smith, Carrington’s girlfriend, to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for a 2027 first-rounder.DiJonai Carrington says Lynx debut was funDiJonai Carrington made her Lynx debut on Tuesday, putting up 13 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes, stepping up in the absence of Napheesa Collier during a 91-87 win over the Seattle Storm.After the game, Carrington reflected on how much she enjoyed her time on the court.&quot;This was one of the first times I've had fun playing basketball this season,” she said.She earlier also showed love to her former teammates and Wings fans, expressing her appreciation as she begins a new chapter in Minnesota.“Thank youuuu sm, Dallas fans and my teammates🥹💙 i love yall &amp; jus know I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else,” she wrote.DiJonai Carrington went from a bottom-three squad in Dallas to the top-ranked Lynx, who became the first team to notch 25 wins this season with Tuesday’s victory.