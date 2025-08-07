  • home icon
  • "I fear this was to match Lyss not me": $620,000 star pokes fun at former teammate DiJonai Carrington over jersey number choice

"I fear this was to match Lyss not me": $620,000 star pokes fun at former teammate DiJonai Carrington over jersey number choice

By John Ezekiel Hirro

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 07, 2025 05:23 GMT
WNBA: SEP 25 Playoffs First Round Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
DiJonai Carrington and Marina Mabrey were teammates last season with the Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

The 2024 Connecticut Sun may have broken up, but the jokes live on, including those about the “NaiBrey” duo of DiJonai Carrington and Marina Mabrey. While Mabrey stayed with the Sun, Carrington has since been traded twice, first to the Dallas Wings, then to the Minnesota Lynx.

Some WNBA fans on X pointed out that Carrington and Mabrey, who previously wore No. 4 and No. 21, respectively, during their time together in Connecticut, are now both wearing No. 3, sparking playful speculation about a potential reunion.

But Mabrey, in the final year of her three-year, $620,000 deal with the Sun, quickly shut those rumors down. She clarified that Carrington’s number switch was for her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith.

“I fear this was to match Lyss not me 😭😭,” Mabrey posted on X.
NaLyssa Smith wears No. 3 for the Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
NaLyssa Smith wears No. 3 for the Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

Carrington was traded to the Wings in February as part of a four-team deal. She put up averages of 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for Dallas, a team currently near the bottom of the WNBA standings.

To acquire Carrington, the Lynx sent Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick to Dallas. The Wings also waived Teaira McCowan to finalize the trade.

Dallas has been aggressive in trades this season, previously shipping NaLyssa Smith, Carrington’s girlfriend, to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for a 2027 first-rounder.

DiJonai Carrington says Lynx debut was fun

DiJonai Carrington made her Lynx debut on Tuesday, putting up 13 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes, stepping up in the absence of Napheesa Collier during a 91-87 win over the Seattle Storm.

After the game, Carrington reflected on how much she enjoyed her time on the court.

"This was one of the first times I've had fun playing basketball this season,” she said.

She earlier also showed love to her former teammates and Wings fans, expressing her appreciation as she begins a new chapter in Minnesota.

“Thank youuuu sm, Dallas fans and my teammates🥹💙 i love yall & jus know I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else,” she wrote.

DiJonai Carrington went from a bottom-three squad in Dallas to the top-ranked Lynx, who became the first team to notch 25 wins this season with Tuesday’s victory.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

